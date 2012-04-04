* FTSEurofirst 300 down 2 pct, Euro Stoxx 50 down 2.5 pct

* Weak Spanish debt auction reignites euro fears

* Volatility index up 16 pct as investors hedge bets

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, April 4 European shares fell to a two-month low on Wednesday and braced for a bumpy ride after a disappointing auction of Spanish debt reignited fears about the euro zone debt crisis after three months of calm.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 2 percent lower at 1,050.99, posting its biggest one-day drop in a month.

Euro zone banks, which own the bulk of the region's government debt, fell 3.1 percent after Spain sold fewer bonds than it had hoped, reflecting investor anxiety about the country's efforts to reduce its deficit.

Debt fears were exacerbated by euro zone orders data suggesting the region was likely in a mild recession, which means governments have even less room for manoeuvre if they need to implement new austerity measures.

Struggling Belgian financial group KBC Groep, which closed the first quarter up 93 percent, fell 9.3 percent in volume nearly three times its average, while France's Credit Agricole fell 5.2 percent and Italy's Banco Popolare was down 4.8 percent.

"I'm just amazed at how fast the wheels have come off," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart capital, said, adding he had witnessed heavy selling on European indexes from long-short funds.

"The trouble is more austerity is impossible with Spain's level of unemployment."

The euro zone's Euro Stoxx 50 fell 2.5 percent to 2,398, testing the lower boundary of an uptrend channel started in December and the 50 percent retracement of its December-March move, both in the 2,400 region.

That signalled a four-month rally supported by the European Central Bank's liquidity intervention was likely coming to an end.

GUARDING AGAINST LOSS

Investors were seeking protection against further losses on euro zone shares, sending the Euro Stoxx Volatility index , which measures put and call options on the cash index and is regarded as a gauge of investor anxiety, up 16.1 percent to 25.86.

"The euro crisis always comes in waves and this one is clearly a new wave," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said. "There is a lot of volatility and today it doesn't feel like it is the bottom already."

Schmieding said the new wave promised to be less "vicious" than the previous one that pummelled the market in the second half of last year, given that the size of Spain's debt put it within the reach of Europe's rescue fund.

He said he still expected European equities to end the year above current levels.

His views were mirrored by UBS's head of thematic strategy, Karen Olney, who said global investors still saw value in European equities.

"Most clients I've met (...) took a little bit of profit off the table and let things settle a little bit before they go in again," Olney said.

"But unquestionably investors around the world believe there is value in Europe. Markets go down another 5-8 percent and then you go back in."

Given the strong cyclical outperformance in the year to date and concerns about slower growth in China, Olney saw opportunities in defensive plays such as the healthcare sector, which was the best performer on Wednesday, falling by 1.1 percent.

Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB gained 0.13 percent, with trading volume of 267 percent the 90-day average signalling strong investor interest.

The shares were upgraded to "equal weight" from "underweight" by Barclays Capital on Wednesday after the group's Parkinson's drug Neupro secured regulatory approval in the United States.