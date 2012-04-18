* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.2 percent

* Utility shares among top losers, Iberdrola slips

* Miners advance; BHP Billiton supports

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, April 18 European shares drifted lower on Wednesday as losses in utilities, led by Iberdrola after ACS sold a stake, outweighed strength in miners spurred by a BHP Billiton production report.

At 0857 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,050.77 points after surging 2 percent on Tuesday following firm demand at Spanish short-term debt sales.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 1.2 percent, with BHP Billiton rising 1.6 percent after its quarterly iron ore output fell less than some analysts had expected and came in better than rival Rio Tinto.

"Overall a decent set of figures with the company (BHP) delivering broadly in line with our modelling for the key divisions and reiterating guidance in iron ore, petroleum and copper which together make up 89 percent of financial year 2012 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)," Barclays said in a note.

However, utility shares, down 1.3 percent, featured among the top decliners after Spanish construction company ACS placed a stake of 3.69 percent in utility Iberdrola at 3.62 euros ($4.76) per share. Iberdrola fell 7.4 percent.

Analysts said the stock market could trade in a broad range in the coming sessions, with the focus shifting to more company earnings results and an auction of longer-dated Spanish debt on Thursday.

"After yesterday's Spanish (debt) auction, which went reasonably well, investors are positioning for another auction on Thursday which might be a little bit difficult," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.

"You are in a situation where you fear that the euro zone problems might keep resurfacing. You have elections in France and Greece and Spain's economy is under pressure. The market could come down more in the coming weeks."

The head of investment dealing at a UK-based fund company that manages about $80 billion said that unless there was a big switch of funds from bonds into equities, it was difficult for the market to post strong gains.

"You have got China slowing and you are in the middle of the earnings season. And you have got bond yields in some European countries creeping higher. Investors think that Europe us still not out of woods yet."

Chemical shares fell 1 percent, led lower by the world's largest agrochemicals company, Syngenta, which fell 3.2 percent after posting in-line results. European construction shares were down 1.5 percent on worries about global growth.

Among individual movers, Heineken rose 3.8 percent to a four-year high after Europe's largest beer maker reported a greater than expected rise in first-quarter sales.

Fresnillo rose 3 percent after it posted first quarter gold production ahead of its target and said its silver output was on track.

Tesco rose 1.7 percent as the world's number 3 retailer reported full-year results and unveiled a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) plan to revive its UK business and win back market share.