LONDON, April 20 European shares edged lower in
early deals, extending losses for a third straight sessions with
sentiment capped by political frictions threatening to slow down
the International Monetary Fund's efforts to tackle the euro
zone debt crisis .
Ahead of a meeting this weekend, the International Monetary
Fund's bid to boost funds aimed at handling the debt crisis hit
a speed bump, when Brazil demanded more power at the IMF for
emerging economies as a condition for lending it extra cash.
"If Brazil really digs its heels, I don't think the market
will be too kind to it," Markus Huber, Head of German high net
worth trading at ETX Capital. "There has to be unity, that's
they only way investors think the crisis can be contained."
Euro zone banks, the bigest holder of Europe's
sovereign debt, fall 0.5 percent, although France's BNP-PAribas
and Societe Generale outperformed thanks to
upgrade by BofA Merril Lycnh.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.1
percent, to 1,039.44 points by 0813 GMT, while the euro zone
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, at
2,280.67.