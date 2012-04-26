US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, April 26 European shares were set for a slightly higher open on Thursday after strong gains in the previous session, with mixed company earnings and key macroeconomic numbers this week likely prompting investors to avoid strong trading bets.
At 0619 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX futures fell 0.1 percent and France's CAC futures were up 0.2 percent.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.