* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent, third day of gains

* Mid-March peaks 6.7 pct away, re-test a possibility

* Earnings off to a stronger start than Q4

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, April 26 European equities were supported by a crop of strong corporate earnings on Thursday, extending the rebound from three-month lows into a third session and opening the door for fresh peaks - as long as euro zone debt concerns remain at bay.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 1,047.91 points by 0749 GMT, extending its bounce back from Monday's three-month low of 1,018.65 after breaking through the 100-day moving average, but still trading some 6.7 percent below the peaks set in mid-March.

"There are concerns arising - economic concerns, political concerns - but for now the overall momentum in company earnings and in the global economy should be an offsetting factor," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.

"Equity markets are in a top-building phase that might involve the peak levels reached earlier this year being tested again, but I think a significant break is not likely at this stage, the question is rather how pronounced any downturn will be into the third quarter."

Investor sentiment had been boosted by strong corporate earnings out of the United States, where some 83 percent of the S&P 500 companies which have reported to-date have beaten or met forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

In Europe, too, there have been positive surprises. On Thursday, these included energy major Shell and truck maker Volvo, which added 2.9 and 3.7 percent, respectively. Shell's results also boosted other heavyweight energy stocks, making the biggest contribution to the overall gains on the FTSEurofirst.

"The first quarter of 2012 appears to be off to a significantly better start than the fourth quarter of 2011 (in Europe)," Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.

"The first quarter sales positive:negative surprise ratio stands at 4.4:1 and the EPS (earnings per share) surprise ratio stands at 1.3:1. This compares to ratios of 1.7:1 and 1:1.1, respectively, for the equivalent period in the fourth quarter of 2011, albeit off what are likely depressed expectations."

On the downside, Deutsche Bank shares fell 1.9 percent after Germany's biggest bank was hit by one-off charges and weak markets which hurt earnings from trading and asset management. AstraZeneca led the loser board on the FTSEurofirst, down 3.6 percent after weak earnings at the drugmaker prompted its chief executive to step down.

With the euro zone mired in recession and political uncertainty - from France to the Netherlands - seen as a possible stumbling block to resolving the debt problems in Spain and other member states, companies remained cautious on outlook.

Further clues on the health of the region will come from euro zone sentiment figures at 0900 GMT.

"People realise today that... the economic environment is really challenging," Koen de Leus, economist at KBC Securities, said. "One thing is sure: that it will be very volatile for the next couple of months until the situation, especially in Spain, is cleared up."

Some strategists say that for the new year rally in equity markets to resume, after petering out in March, global central banks would need to pledge more stimulus. The U.S. Federal Reserve late on Wednesday left the door open for more policy response if needed, but as Reuters poll after its meeting showed only a one-in-three chance of a third wave of quantitative easing.