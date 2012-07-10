LONDON, July 10 European shares dipped early on Tuesday, suggesting stock indexes would extend losses into a fifth session as signs of an economic slowdown in China and doubts about the effectiveness of Europe's response to the crisis more than offset a positive start to the U.S. earnings season.

At 0616 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were down 0.2 percent, while August contracts on France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.