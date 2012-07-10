BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 European shares dipped early on Tuesday, suggesting stock indexes would extend losses into a fifth session as signs of an economic slowdown in China and doubts about the effectiveness of Europe's response to the crisis more than offset a positive start to the U.S. earnings season.
At 0616 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were down 0.2 percent, while August contracts on France's CAC were down 0.1 percent.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.