* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 percent
* Basic resources bounce after China GDP data
* Banks wane as Moody's cuts Italy rating
* Experian falls after Q1 update
By David Brett
LONDON, July 13 Mining companies led a bounce in
European equities on Friday, having fallen in the previous
session, as growth data from China proved no worse than feared
but weak enough to keep alive hopes for more official stimulus
for the economy.
Worries the China figures, released overnight, would be
worse than forecasts have been central to falls in stock markets
this week and miners benefit more than most from any more
hopeful signs from the world's biggest metals consumer.
Gold miner Petropavlovsk and steelmaker Voestalpine
were among the early leaders with 1.8 and 1.3 percent
gains respectively. The overall FTSEurofirst 300 rose
some 4.31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,033.13, having shed 1
percent on Thursday.
"Given the fall we had yesterday it looks like most had
positioned themselves for worse, so given we got 7.6 percent
(growth from China) it is a positive," a London-based trader
said.
Still, the China growth was the slowest since the
January-March quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter
of slower growth, fuelling hopes of more moves to stimulate the
world's second largest economy.
"China has enough room for stimulation now and that is
important for equity markets," Achim Matzke, European stock
indexes analyst at Commerzbank, said. "China's CPI and PPI is
coming down so that gives room for interest rate reduction and
that is more important for equity markets going forward."
Banks bucked the broader bullish trend with Italian
banks such as Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
down more than 1 percent, after Moody's surprised markets by
downgrading Italy's government bond rating by two notches to
Baa2 and warned it could cut it further.
That threatens the success of a 5.25 billion bond sale by
Italy later on Friday and there was also data showing foreign
deposits at Italian banks fell 20 percent on the year in April.
U.S. peer JPMorgan is the latest major lender to
unveil its second-quarter results around midday. While the euro
zone crisis and other macro news has dominated recent trade, the
earnings season in Europe has enjoyed a bullish start.
Of the 3 percent of the companies to have reported earnings
in Europe so far this quarter 88 percent have either beaten or
met expectations with a reported surprise of 23.4 percent,
although the expectation for the entire period are for earnings
to contract by around 9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data.
British credit information company Experian,
however, was among the top fallers, down 2 percent after traders
were disappointed by its first-quarter statement.
Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas expected equities to be driven
by "cyclical" stocks like miners whose results are most
sensitive to a changing economic outlook and policymakers'
efforts to restore growth in Europe.
"If we're right, it wouldn't be the first time that policy
catalysts have overshadowed weak earnings trends: last cycle we
saw cyclical (stocks) relative prices trough in November 2008
but earnings momentum trough in August 2009," Graham Bishop,
senior equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said in a
strategy note.
The FTSEurofirst is likely to remain stuck in its current
range, between the 50 and 61.8 percent retracement of the fall
between March and June, as Europe's debt crisis continues to
weigh on shares.