* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.2 pct, highest since July 5
* VSTOXX implied volatility at four month lows
* Corporate earnings, outlooks bring cheer
* Euro zone crisis adds note of caution
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 18 European equity markets rose to
two-week highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a string of upbeat
corporate earnings on both sides of the Atlantic, which helped
push up investor risk appetite to its strongest in nearly four
months.
Investors - worried about the impact of the limping global
economy on the corporate bottom line - breathed a sigh of relief
at forecast-beating numbers from the world's largest chip
equipment maker ASML, leading Scandinavian bank Nordea
, and Norwegian fertiliser company Yara International
.
"It won't be a poor season in terms of earnings ... in
general it won't be something that could make the market turn in
the down direction," said Benoit Peloille, equities strategist
at Natixis, adding that his clients had turned more optimistic
and forecasting gains of around 20 percent for the European
equity market from now until the end of the year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.2 percent at
1,053.70 points, its highest since July 5 and nudging the top of
this month's narrow 1,024 to 1,054 trading range. The EuroSTOXX
50 added 1.5 percent to 2,284.70 points.
So far, more than two-thirds of European companies have met
or beaten expectations with second quarter results, reporting on
average a 13 percent year-on-year increase in earnings,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Investors also found solace in the affirmation of this
year's sales target from Swatch in light of recent weak
numbers from fellow luxury goods specialist Burberry,
and from a capital increase plan from Credit Suisse.
The corporate newsflow helped offset investor disappointment
at the lack of any hint of imminent monetary stimulus from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke during Congressional
testimony on Tuesday, although Bernanke kept the door open for
more easing if needed.
"We could see that kind of move before the end of the year,
if we have some job figures which continue to be poor. Clearly
this should be positive (for equities)," said Peloille at
Natixis.
The implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50, known as VSTOXX
and seen as a crude gauge of investor risk aversion, fell to its
lowest level since April.
CAUTIOUS TINT
However, concerns about the euro zone crisis continued to
bubble away in the background.
Italian and Spanish bourses underperformed
the market with respective gains of 0.4 and 0.5 percent, while
government bond prices rose and the euro fell after
comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel that there was still
"work to do" on the European project.
Charts also supported a relatively cautious tone on the
current, thin-volumed rally, said Riccardo Ronco, head of
technical analysis at Aviate Global.
"If this is a risk on trade, you would like to see bunds
going down, a strong Chinese market, the dollar become weak and
we have none of these. Also the structure of the market in terms
of what is leading the charge to the upside - we have Nestle
breaking higher, healthcare breaking higher and they are all
defensive sectors," he said.
"So I tend to think this move is a gigantic short covering.
I would go with it, but with quality stocks from a technical
point of view. Healthcare is an area where I am very much
positive, and to the downside we continue to be pretty much
negative technically on basic materials, banks and industrials."