* FTSEurofirst 300 index advances 0.4 percent
* On track for 7th week of gains, best winning run in 7
years
* So far, 64 pct European firm have beaten or met forecasts
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 19 European shares hit an 11-week
high on Thursday as upbeat earnings from companies like
Electrolux raised investors' appetite for risk
assets, although the rally is likely to be muted on warnings of
a tough environment ahead.
Electrolux rose 4.4 percent as its earnings
topped forecasts, but it predicted a flat or slightly lower
demand in its key European market this year. AkzoNobel
gained 5 percent also after beating estimates, but warned of a
tough environment and continuing high costs for raw materials.
AkzoNobel helped the Chemical sector, up 1.3
percent, to feature among the top gainers, while the STOXX
Europe Automobile and Auto Parts index raced 1.8 percent
higher on expectations of an improvement in vehicle demand.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4
percent at 1,057.70 points after rising up to 1,058.24, the
highest since early May. It is on track for a seventh straight
week of gains, the longest weekly winning run since mid-2005, on
a good start of the second quarter earnings season.
"So far so good on the earnings season. This is helping to
support share prices given that expectations for corporate
earnings in Europe are low and valuations are depressed," Robert
Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Securities, said.
"We expect a resilient performance in 2012, with earnings
growth in the range of zero to 5 percent. We recommend a tilt to
value and are overweight banks, energy, materials, telecoms and
utilities."
To date, 64 percent of European large and mid-cap companies
have beaten or met second-quarter earnings forecasts, with
profits up on average 3.4 percent year-on-year, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Machinery and tool maker Sandvik jumped 6 percent
as robust demand lifted earnings above market expectations in
the second quarter but said growing uncertainty about the
economy meant it was heading into the third quarter with an
elevated level of caution.
EARNINGS HELP TECH SHARES
The technology sector, which gained strongly in the
previous session on forecast-beating results from the world's
largest chip equipment maker ASML and rival Intel
, extended gains and was up 1 percent after IBM
raised overnight its full-year earnings target.
"There have been some good company results, which have
lifted sentiment. But I don't think investors have been
complacent as the euro zone situation is still in the
background," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
Several European countries are struggling to manage their
debt levels. Spain's midterm borrowing costs are set to rise at
an auction later in the day as investors remain unconvinced the
government can control its finances and revive growth, even
after the broad set of spending cuts and tax hikes it unveiled
last week.
Analysts said that recent gains in European shares still did
not point to the start of a prolonged rally as investors
remained uncertain whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch
another round of stimulus to help a fragile economic recovery
and the debt situation in Europe stayed challenging.
They suggested that investors should stay cautious and hold
shares that tend to outperform the broader market in a difficult
economic environment.
"People should generally look at the defensive sectors as
their core portfolio holdings, and selectively add some cyclical
sectors to gain from any strong rally," Bowman said.