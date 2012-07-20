* FTSEurofirst down 0.3 percent

* Options expiry set for 1000 GMT

* Vodafine falls after results

By David Brett

LONDON, July 20 Europe's top shares fell on Friday but remained on course for a seventh straight week of gains as expectations of further stimulus measures in the United States and robust corporate earnings offset a weak macro economic outlook.

By 0747 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was down 2.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,061.69, after closing at its highest level since early April, albeit in low volumes, on Thursday, and having bounced from a 14.5 percent fall from mid-March to the start of June.

Recent reports from the International Monetary Fund on the UK and euro zone economies has painted a particularly bearish macro picture and kept alive hopes of further quantitative easing, in particular by the Federal Reserve.

A fairly robust start to the earnings season has also helped nudge euro zone debt concerns into the background. With roughly 15 percent of those due to report having done so, results have been around 6 percent up on consensus estimates, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed, albeit compared to what were watered down expectations.

"That is the cocktail (that is driving the indexes) it is somewhere between more monetary easing ... and earnings where there has been a few pleasant surprises," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Hunter said market momentum could be maintained even if the Fed -- the last main central bank yet to embark on a fresh round of stimulus -- fails to give the market what it wants in the form of more quantitative easing. Any such move would have to justified by improving economic data, which would in turn be a lift to sentiment.

Share prices, however, could face some volatility on Friday due to effects associated with the expiry of July options on European indexes.

Around 17 percent more calls than puts are scheduled to expire on the Euro STOXX 50 index at 1000 GMT, according to Eurex data, potentially suggesting the market could extend recent gains in coming days as some investors find themselves uncovered on the upside.

Banks, which have led the market higher in recent days, retreated on profit taking with Barclays, Deutsche Bank and HSBC falling up to 1.6 percent.

The LIBOR scandal also continued to linger over the sector. A group of banks being investigated in an interest-rate rigging scandal are looking to pursue a group settlement with regulators rather than face a Barclays-style backlash by going it alone, people familiar with the banks' thinking said.

Elsewhere, UK Heavyweight Vodafone, the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, shed 1.6 percent after it posted a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter, dragged down by weak trading in Italy and Spain and a worse performance in Britain.

Earnings were a focus on the upside too, with Swedish truck maker Scania up 4.7 percent after it said order bookings suffered a less steep decline than feared, despite posting a bigger than expected fall in second-quarter earnings on Friday amid weak demand in its main market.

In a quiet session for the market, companies were also being boosted by upgrades from banks.

EADS, the French-listed defence firm added 2.9 percent as Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating to "buy"

AkzoNobel, the world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, rose 1.6 percent as Credit Suisse upgraded the company to "neutral" and HSBC and Nomura raised their respective target prices on the firm following results on Thursday.

And Heineken flexed its financial muscles and gained 1.6 percent, after trumping Singapore-listed Thai Beverage's bid for Asia Pacific Breweries.