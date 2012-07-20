* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent

* Conditions volatile as options expire

* Vodafone update disappoints

* Scania rises after defying weak market

By David Brett

LONDON, July 20 European shares handed back some of this week's jump to four-1/2 month highs on Friday after a downbeat update from Vodafone took the gloss off a robust start to the European earnings season.

The FTSEurofirst is enjoying its best consecutive weekly run in seven years and has gained 12 percent since June 4, its 2012 low, having fallen 14.5 percent over the previous 12 weeks.

By 1021 GMT, it was down 5.51 points on the day, or 0.5 percent at 1,058.96, leaving it 4 percent shy of 2012 highs in volumes that remain light as European asset managers head off for their summer holidays.

Trade was volatile due to options expiries with the Euro STOXX 50 holding around 2,300, the strike level at which the bulk of the options were due to expire.

Roughly 15 percent of European companies due to report this results season have done so, with earnings around 6 percent up on consensus estimates, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed, albeit compared to what were watered down expectations.

Another round of bearish data from the United States added to hopes of a new batch of stimulus from the Federal Reserve which would bolster markets. But many players emphasised that behind all of these events is a fundamentally grim economic outlook.

"In two weeks' time the Olympic 110 metres hurdlers will be out on the track ... and beating these earnings expectations would be like asking them to jump over hurdles six inches high," said Andy Lynch, European fund manager at Schroders.

He said that despite the recent gains he had not been enticed into investing in more riskier sectors of the market and has remained exposed to growth stocks and defensive sectors.

Market heavyweight Vodafone fell 2.4 percent as the world's largest mobile operator by revenue posted a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter.

Nokia also fell 4.6 percent as a number of brokers and banks, including UBS and Barclays, lowered their target prices or cut earnings estimates for the struggling cellphone maker which on Thursday posted a big second-quarter loss and forecasts a weak third quarter.

SCANIA DEFIANT

Truck maker Scania climbed 4.7 percent after it reported a slower slide in orders in the second quarter, defying a steep fall in demand in Europe.

With the market in subdued mood, companies were also being boosted by upgrades from banks.

Akzo Nobel rose 1 percent to a fresh three-month high, as analysts raised their forecasts on the world's largest paint maker after estimate-beating second-quarter results on Thursday.

Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "underperform" on margin relief, while HSBC and Nomura raised their respective target prices on Akzo.

EADS gained 4 percent as Goldman Sachs analysts raised their rating on the European aerospace and defence group to "buy" and added it to their "Conviction List", citing a significantly improved risk/reward profile and scope for an earnings forecast hike.

Dutch brewer Heineken rose 1.5 percent on hopes it can secure its growth potential in Asia after making a bid for Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries.

Although there has been a flurry of recent M&A recently including Japan's Dentsu buying British marketing group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion) and bid rumours swirling around the London Stock Exchange, there has been a downward trend in activity since late 2010.

On a month-on-month basis the number of global mergers and acquisitions in that period has fallen by more than third while the value of deals has dipped by more than 20 percent to below $400 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data, as companies opt to reserve cash and bolster balance sheets given the ongoing weak macro economic outlook.