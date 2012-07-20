* FTSEurofirst down 1.5 pct, retreats from 4-1/2 mth high
* Spanish IBEX posts biggest drop since May 2010
* Valencia bailout request, bond yield surge weigh
* Thin volumes, option expiry add to nerves
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 20 Madrid's bourse suffered its
worst day in two years on Friday, dragging down the broad
European equity market, after the Valencia region asked for a
bailout, rekindling concerns about Spain's financial health and
the euro zone debt crisis.
Spanish 10-year sovereign bond yields surged to historic
highs, moving further above the 7 percent line
that markets view as too expensive to be sustainable.
In equities, investors rushed to take profits on a rally
which has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 gain 10 percent since early
June to hit 4-1/2 month highs on Thursday. Few wanted to hold on
to bets through the weekend or their summer holidays.
Banks and insurers, which stand to lose out
on their sovereign bond holdings and loan books if the euro zone
crisis intensifies, were among the top fallers after Valencia
said it would apply to the government for help.
"There is very little to stop Spanish bond (yields) moving
up at the moment, and that is a big concern," said Ed Shing,
head of European equity strategy at Barclays. "This is just
another piece of bad news reminding people that it is not just
the government that has issues but also the regional
governments."
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.5 percent at 1,048.98
points, retreating from Thursday's 4-1/2 month high but
still managing to eke out a 0.6 percent gain for the week. The
pan-European benchmark has now notched up seven weekly gains -
its best consecutive run in seven years.
Spain's IBEX fell 5.8 percent to six week lows in
its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 2010, according to
Reuters data. Italy's FTSEMIB dropped 4.4 percent.
The news from Valencia underlined how far Europe still has
to go to resolve the crisis, coming on the same day as euro zone
finance ministers approved a 100 billion euro rescue plan for
Spanish banks.
A cut in the Spanish government's economic growth forecasts
that points to recession well into next year added to the gloom.
"I am concerned," said Hans Peterson, global head of
investment strategy at SEB Private Banking. "I would not advise
going directly into a broad exposure on Europe."
Implied volatility on Euro STOXX 50 index, known as VSTOXX
and seen as a crude barometer of investor risk aversion, jumped
16 percent in its biggest one-day rise in three months.
The expiry of the July options contracts during Friday's
session added to volatility in mid-morning trade, with EuroSTOXX
50 battered around the 2,300 level, heavy with both
put and call strikes. The index traded below the mark at the
1000 GMT expiry and closed down 2.8 percent at 2,237.33 points.
The thin trading volumes of the summer holiday season
exacerbated market moves. Volumes on FTSEurofirst fell for the
fifth week in a row, to their lowest weekly level since January.
"We've had a pretty good run this week ... People are just
taking a bit of risk off the table ahead of the weekend, just in
case," said the head of dealing at an asset management firm.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY?
For the longer-term investor who reckons Europe will be able
to survive the current crisis, however, the market's weakness
presents an opportunity to cash in on attractive valuations -
the EuroSTOXX 50 trades on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 8.7 times compared to 12.1 times for the U.S. S&P 500,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
"Of course ... that will be a long road so the market has to
accept that and during this time we will have good news, bad
news, good news, bad news, and that's why we have this move
today. I don't think it changes the overall prospects," said
Vincent Guenzi, chief strategist at Cholet Dupont.
"I want to slowly increase the weight of stocks in the
portfolio when there are better opportunities, so today may be a
better opportunity than yesterday," he added. He also said the
Italian and French markets currently offer a good compromise
between battered Spain and popular but relatively expensive
Germany.
Peterson at SEB agreed, saying that even in the current
climate there were opportunities in Europe for those who pick
carefully, including cashing in on a weaker euro that is likely
to benefit exporters.
The euro, also dented by the Spanish concerns, tumbled
broadly on Friday, hitting record lows versus the Australian
, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.