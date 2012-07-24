* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.2 percent
* Charts show further declines in near term
* Fundamentals positive, may prevent steep sell-off
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 24 European shares extended losses
on Tuesday as poor manufacturing surveys and concerns Spain may
need a full bailout weighed, though a good run of earnings and
hopes of more economic stimulus moves might prevent a lengthy
sell-off, analysts said.
Investors traded cautiously after Moody's cut its rating
outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative
late on Monday, citing increased chances that Greece could leave
the euro zone, and as surveys showed the region's - and
Germany's - private sector shrank in July.
At 1150 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 0.2 percent lower at 1,022.91 points. It had
fallen 2.4 percent to a three-week low in the previous session
on concerns Spain could soon become the latest euro zone member
to request a full bailout.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.6 percent to 2,167.31 points after dropping 2.6 percent
in the previous session. Charts suggested the index could suffer
further losses in the near term.
"The picture was weakened by yesterday's violation of the
upward sloping trend line from its June lows and the index
falling below its 50-day moving average. It suggests we should
expect some more downside to come," Roelof-Jan van den Akker,
senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
The next horizontal support was at June's low of 2,125
points and if prices fell towards that level, then the index
could fall into oversold territory on a short-term basis,
suggesting a counter move that could help it gain, he added.
Sectors linked to growth fell on concerns that any full
bailout for Spain on top of an already approved rescue for its
banks might have severe consequences for the region and hurt
economic activities. Insurers fell 1.3 percent, telecoms
dipped 1 percent and euro zone banks fell 1.5
percent.
"Spain is a major area of concern from a political
perspective. It's relatively a big economy in context of Europe
and clearly has financing needs which at current levels of
market bond yields look problematic," Ian Richards, head of
equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"However, on periods of risk aversion when the market does
have a little bit of a shocker, we need to be brave enough to
recognise the underlying fundamentals in terms of valuations and
earnings, which are very much attractive."
OUTLOOK
Analysts said market fundamentals were improving, with the
second-quarter earnings season surprising on the positive side,
China's manufacturing purchasing managers index rising to a
five-month high in July and valuations remaining cheap.
"Valuations have given us a great opportunity," said Richard
Plackett, manager of the BlackRock UK Special Situations Fund.
"If you are going to realise that opportunity, you are going
to have to be very careful. We need to invest accepting that
most companies won't grow, and we need to find the small number
of companies that can grow."
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, shares on the STOXX
Europe 600 index traded at 10 times their one-year
forward earnings, against a 10-year average of 12.4. The U.S.
S&P index also traded at 12.4 times its forward earnings.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index recorded seven straight weeks of
gains after falling this week, and is still up about 8 percent
from a low in June. Analysts said the market could get some
support on expectations that the U.S. central bank might launch
some more stimulus measures to support the economy.
On the positive side, technology shares were the top
gainers, with Software rising 10 percent after saying
it continued to expect an EBIT margin of 23-24.5 percent for
2012 after posting total revenue growth of 32 percent in
licensing sales in the second quarter.