* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct
* Hammered Spanish, Italian stocks up on Nowotny comments
* Deutsche Bank stock sinks after warning
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, July 25 European stocks rose on
Wednesday, halting a three-day drop, after European Central Bank
policymaker Ewald Nowotny raised the prospect of steps that
could boost the firepower of the euro zone's new bailout fund.
Nowotny said there are arguments for giving Europe's
permanent rescue fund a banking licence, an idea that the ECB
has rejected so far, sparking a rebound in the euro currency
as well as in battered Spanish and Italian shares, which
had plummeted about 10 percent in three sessions.
France has been behind a push to give Europe's ESM bailout
fund a banking licence so it can tap cheap ECB funding and
increase its firepower. The ECB has repeatedly rejected the
idea, arguing it would be thinly disguised monetary financing of
governments.
At 0840 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,019.96 points, reversing
early losses, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index was up 0.7 percent at 2,165.77 points.
Spain's IBEX was up 1.8 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB
1.5 percent following sharp losses in the last few
sessions. Banco Santander rose 2.4 percent and
UniCredit added 3.4 percent.
Barclays France director Franklin Pichard warned the rebound
might be short-lived, pointing to a steady flow of negative news
from European economies and the countries struggling most in the
debt crisis.
Germany's closely-watched Ifo index of sentiment came in
below forecasts on Wednesday while Britain's second quarter
numbers were far worse than expected.
"The slowdown in the global economic growth remains moderate
but it has started to drag companies' results and outlooks,
which had been quite resilient so far," he said.
"Overall, Spain remains the big focus, with no EU summit
expected during the summer, and as recent signals from the
Spanish government is nothing to reassure."
Intensifying worries over Spain's ability to reduce its
deficit and fix its economy have prompted investors to drop
risky assets such as equities. Soaring borrowing costs and high
regional debts have fuelled expectations that Madrid will soon
need a full bailout.
Deutsche Bank bucked the trend in the banking
sector on Wednesday, dropping 3.3 percent after issuing a profit
warning which fuelled worries the German lender may have to
raise capital.
Its European peers are set to report results in the next few
weeks and are expected to post grim investment banking earnings
and also the impact of a worsening economic backdrop for retail
operations.
Germany's Daimler was up 3.6 percent, after the
company stuck to its forecast for roughly flat underlying
profits this year, while posting a smaller-than-expected decline
in quarterly results.
Despite Wednesday's gains, the Euro STOXX 50
index remains below the key 50 percent retracement of its rally
from late May to last week, and chartists said the trend remains
negative.
"Apart from the DAX, all the main European indexes have
broken their strong trendlines initiated with 2012 lows, so this
pull-back will go on and the next target is the lines formed by
2011 and 2012 lows, which represents a downside potential of 3
to 4 percent," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
The Euro STOXX 50 will find strong support on the trendline
formed by 2011 and 2012 lows, or at around 2,080 points.