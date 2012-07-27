* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 1.3 pct, at 1-wk high

* Hollande, Merkel, Draghi fuel hopes of action

* Put/call ratio falls, market vulnerable to downside

By Toni Vorobyova and David Brett

LONDON, July 27 Europe's top shares climbed to one-week highs on Friday, powered by expectations of ECB action as policymakers stepped up rhetoric in support of the euro, which leaves the market exposed to a sharp retreat if action fails to follow next week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged on Friday to do all in their power to protect the euro, echoing the commitment made by European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi a day earlier.

The comments eased risk aversion, fuelling expectations of decisive action at next week's ECB meeting and helping European equities to recover four sessions of losses in two days of gains.

"The market expects action as we go into next week," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.

"Everybody was a little bit frustrated about negative macro news flow, so when there seems to be a glimmer of hope, certainly there is some willingness to think there is a solution down the road because policymakers are moving more quickly."

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 1.3 percent to 1,05 6.51 points, its highest close in a week, with volumes picking up from recent sessions and running at 92 percent of the 90-day daily average in the third most active trading day this month.

There were eyes on the United States too -- where expectations of more quantitative easing are building ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week -- as figures showed economic growth slowed as expected in the second quarter with consumers spending at their slowest pace in a year.

But with expectations running high, and with Germany still reluctant to approve some of the more radical measures proposed to solve the euro zone crisis, strategists warned that markets may soon be disappointed.

"We are in this cycle of being hooked on quantitative easing as an easy way to support risk assets and I do not know how stable that is," Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments.

"What the markets want to see is some form of debt mutualisation, and a sense that fiscal union is on the cards because without it the fundamental problems will remain."

BULLISH CHARTS, EXPOSED POSITIONS

The Euro STOXX 50 - the euro zone blue chip index - rose 2 .2 percent t o 2 ,301.23 points < .STOXX50E>, with the push above an intraday resistance at 2,178 triggering a technical recovery and signalling a bullish trend, according to analysts at Trading Central.

In a sign investors are getting more bullish, the put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options tumbled to a one-month low of 0.8 following the rally in stocks as investors scrambled to dump 'put' options, or negative bets, on the equities index.

On the flip side, though, that leaves the market relatively uninsured in case of weakness, potentially acting to exacerbate any down-move if the ECB does not deliver next week.

"I think it's probably a short-term relief ... We have a slightly negative outlook for equities in Europe for the third quarter and so far we do not see any signs why we should change our outlook," said Stephan Lingnau, European equities strategist at Erste Bank, forecasting that the market could fall by up to 5 percent from current levels before the end of September.

Among the sectors, banks were cheered by the prospects of euro zone stimulus, contributing the most to the FTSEurofirst 300 and getting a boost from forecast-beating profits at Barclays.

Miners, which normally also track swings in risk sentiment, underperformed, however, dragged down by weak results from heavyweight Anglo American.

Earnings growth estimates have been cut by around 6 percent since the start of the year for European companies, compared with 1.7 percent for the U.S. S&P 500 companies.

In the current earnings season, more than a third of companies in Europe that are due to post results have done so. Of those, 48 percent missed already watered-down expectations and showed an average year-on-year contraction in growth of 5.6 percent.

"We suspect the downgrades have been a little bit conservative and we think there are opportunities for those numbers to be downgraded further still," Octopus's Wallin said.