* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 percent
* Earnings lift Danske Bank, Intercontinental
* Standard Chartered slump on Iran dealings
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 7 European shares rose on Tuesday,
reversing early losses, as investors remained optimistic that
the European Central Bank would do what it takes to support bond
markets in stricken euro zone countries and prevent the collapse
of the euro.
By 0757 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 6.33
points, or 0.6 percent, at 1092.12, while the Euro STOXX 50
, the index of blue chip euro zone stocks, was 1.4
percent higher.
"People are starting to reprice the Italian and Spanish risk
... it's not over and I don't expect the process to stop until
we have an accident," said Francois Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC
Securities.
Bond yields in Italy and Spain have kept below the
unsustainable 7 percent level, while equity markets have been in
risk-on mode ever since ECB President Mario Draghi said he would
do 'whatever it takes' to save the euro.
On Tuesday, Italy's benchmark stock index added 1.3 percent
and its Spanish equivalent rose 1.7 percent,
while the STOXX50 approached the pivotal 2,400-level, which
marks a 61.8 percent retracement of the fall which began in
mid-March and ended in early June.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was led higher by companies that
delivered upbeat updates on their business outlooks despite the
depressed macro economic conditions.
Denmark's Danske Bank jumped 5.7 percent after
it beat second-quarter profit forecasts.
InterContinental, the world's biggest hotelier, rose
4.8 percent after promising to return $1 billion to investors,
partially funded from the planned sale of a New York hotel. It
posted a rise in profits boosted by business in the United
States and China.
Earnings on the whole remain mixed, highlighting the austere
market conditions. Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed that
about 65 percent of Europe's STOXX 600 companies had
reported results so far, of which 51 percent had met or exceeded
forecasts, while the rest missed the estimates.
STANDARD CONCERNS
Banking shares, which had rallied more than 12
percent over the previous nine days, were the main drag on
European indexes, as more scandal hit the sector.
Shares of Standard Chartered Plc were down 12.7
percent on heavy volumes, after plunging as much as 20 percent
in early London trade after New York's top bank regulator
accused it of hiding transactions to Iran and threatened to
strip the lender of its state banking license.
The regulator accused the London-based bank of hiding $250
billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law.
"In the face of these risks, we cannot defend our 'buy'
rating despite fundamental preference and as such downgrade (it)
to neutral. In the near term we see downside risks from negative
headlines on the topic," Nomura said in a note.
There were also lingering concerns that the current rally,
which has seen the STOXX50 and the FTSEurofirst 300 gain more
than 11 and 7 percent, respectively, in the last 10 days, might
look overdone if investor expectations for central bank or
political intervention to stem slowing global growth and bond
market weakness are not realised.
"We have had good gains in recent weeks and it has been
difficult to fight it, but we are sceptical over the durability
of the rally until we see some evidence that the ECB and
political bodies can get together to provide concrete measures
to support the markets," Gerry Celaya, chief analyst at Red
Tower Research, said.
Celaya said it was difficult to get too bullish over
cyclical stocks such as the banks, especially if investors have
missed the first part of the rally, and now might be time to
wait for a pull back before adding to risk exposure.
"We have seen that since the start of the year where you
have seen sharp market moves with very little participation
(followed by a steep retreat)," he said.