LONDON Aug 13 European shares pared their losses on Monday, in very light trade, as investors weighed up concerns over global economic growth with expectations of further central bank stimulus.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.1 percent at 1,098.93 by 0923 GMT, having traded as low as 1,094.85 after data on Monday showed that Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June, half the pace expected.

Trading volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 stood at just 11 percent of its 90-day daily average.

"We are still seeing very thin trading conditions. Markets are bouncing back as there are few other places to park money at the moment," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJ Markets, said.