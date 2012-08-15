* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct

* Miners fall after ENRC update

* Australian ruling weighs on tobacco companies

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Aug 15 European shares fell from four-month highs in early trade on Wednesday, led by basic resources stocks after a bearish update from miner ENRC .

Shares in the Kazakh group shed 3.2 percent after it cut back 2012 spending plans and slashed its interim dividend as lower production volumes and price weakness in its key steelmaking commodities dragged first-half profit down 41 percent.

Tobacco giants British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco were also under the cosh, shedding 2.5 and 2.2 percent, respectively, as Australia's highest court dismissed a challenge from international cigarette companies in a major test case relating to packaging.

They weighed on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.6 percent at 1,095.00 at 0756 GMT after hitting a four-month closing high of 1,101.97 the previous day.

Equities had been supported by expectations the European Central Bank may intervene in bond markets to help lower borrowing costs for struggling euro zone countries such as Spain and Italy.

"We'll go sideways to slightly higher until something dramatic happens, such as Spain asking for money," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader with Hobart Capital Markets, said.

"If we do get an announcement like that from Spain, we'll go down but then we'll get better again because the ECB will have all that it needs to intervene."

He said the Euro STOXX 50, down 0.6 percent at 2,417.19 points on Wednesday, could swiftly rise to 2,600 if the ECB started buying sovereign bonds to help bring down borrowing costs for southern European countries.

Haque's views were echoed by David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities in Paris, who recommended that investors build up their equity holdings.

"The ECB really is changing the game," Thebault said.

"It's time to get out of index exchange-traded funds and short-term derivatives bets, and it's time to buy your list of preferred stocks the old-fashioned way, with an horizon of at least six months."

Charts showed the Euro STOXX 50 index was in a mild consolidation trend after forming a technical pattern known as a 'flag', formed by swings within a narrow range and suggesting a pause in low volume before the rally resumes.

Trading and newsflow was expected to be quiet on Wednesday as many businesses in France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece were shut for Assumption Day holidays.