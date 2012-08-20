* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, slips from 13-month high
* Euro STOXX 50 tests long-term descending trendline
* IBEX tests 200-day moving average; golden cross on CAC 40
* Lonmin tumbles after violence at South African mine
* Trailing stops in vogue as investors try to protect gains
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 20 European stocks inched lower early
on Monday, halting the sharp rally they began in late July, but
the losses were limited by growing expectations of bold action
by the European Central Bank to lower the borrowing costs of
Spain and Italy.
Basic resource stocks led sectoral fallers in early
deals, down 0.6 percent, with platinum producer Lonmin
dropping 4.9 percent on concern over lost production after a
labour strike in South Africa turned violent last week and left
more than 40 people dead.
Deutsche Bank dropped 1.8 percent, the biggest
loser among Europe's blue chips, after the New York Times
reported on Saturday that U.S. prosecutors are investigating the
German lender and several other global banks over business
linked to Iran, Sudan and other nations currently under
international sanctions.
At 0716 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.06 percent at 1,109.64 points, losing
steam after surging to a 13-month high on Friday.
"The prospect of the ECB stepping in is removing most of the
systemic risks, so stock pickers are back," a Paris-based equity
and ETF sales trader said.
"But that said, the gains over the past few weeks are
substantial, and we could go sideways until the ECB finally
announces its plan."
A German magazine reported over the weekend that the ECB is
considering setting interest rate thresholds for purchases of
struggling euro zone countries' bonds, a move that would
discourage speculators from pushing yields above the level set
by the euro zone's central bank.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.3 percent at 2,479.13 points, testing a long-term
descending trendline formed by 2007 and 2011 peaks, seen as a
major resistance level.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was flat,
Germany's DAX index up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40
up 0.1 percent.
'GOLDEN CROSS' ON CAC
The CAC 40 triggered a bullish technical signal known as a
'golden cross' on Monday when its 50-day moving average crossed
above its 200-day moving average.
The cross, used by a number of algorithmic trading
programmes as an automatic 'buy' trigger, followed similar
bullish signals on the DAX and the FTSE 100.
Spain's IBEX was the top gainer among European
indexes, up 0.5 percent, though it was halted by a strong
resistance level, its 200-day moving average.
The Spanish benchmark has surged 26 percent since ECB
President Mario Draghi said in late July the central bank was
"ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro", sparking
expectations of strong measures to help lower Spanish and
Italian bond yields.
"Investors want to believe in an intervention from the ECB,
but we need to get the details about how it would do it, and in
that sense, the month of September will be key," said Barclays
France fund manager Thierry Claude, who recommends using
trailing stops at this point.
"This strategy allows investors to benefit from the rally
while protecting recent gains in case of a reversal."
Investors will focus on several important events in the
coming weeks to get a better view of the market's medium-term
outlook, starting with this week's meeting between Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras and the leaders of France and Germany.
On Sept. 6, the ECB is expected to spell out, at its monthly
policy meeting, how it might intervene in the bond market. On
Sept. 12 Germany's constitutional court will deliver a ruling on
the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, the ESM, which Berlin
cannot ratify without court approval.