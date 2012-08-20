* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, nudges 13-month high
* Euro STOXX 50 breaks above long-term descending trendline
* IBEX tests 200-day moving average; golden cross on CAC 40
* Eyes on Spanish bond, bill yields -fund manager
* Trailing stops in vogue as investors try to protect gains
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 20 European stocks inched higher on
Monday, extending a rally that started in late July on signs the
European Central Bank may be firming up plans to address the
debt crisis.
At 1027 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,111.29 points, just off
an earlier peak at levels not reached since July 2011.
"All the attention is on Spanish 10-year bond yields. If
they move below the 6 percent threshold, it would mean that the
ECB's strategy is working and would give this stock rally new
impetus," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.
"Tomorrow's (short-term) debt sale by Spain will be a
crucial test."
A German magazine reported over the weekend that the ECB is
considering setting interest rate thresholds for purchases of
euro zone sovereign debt, a move that would discourage
speculators.
That underpinned the index, which eased back slightly from
gains of around 0.2 percent after Germany's Bundesbank said it
remained critical of ECB plans to intervene in debt markets to
reduce Spain and Italy's crippling borrowing costs.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 21 basis points
lower on the day at 6.28 percent, while Spain's IBEX
rose 0.7 percent, though it was halted by a strong resistance
level, its 200-day moving average.
The Spanish equities benchmark has surged 26 percent since
ECB President Mario Draghi said in late July the central bank
was ready to defend the euro, sparking expectations of strong
action.
TIME FOR TRAILING STOPS?
"Investors want to believe in an intervention from the ECB,
but we need to get the details about how it would do it, and in
that sense the month of September will be key," said Barclays
France fund manager Thierry Claude, who recommends using
trailing stops at this point.
A trailing stop is an automatic sell order which is adjusted
on the upside when the price of the stock goes up, allowing
investors to let their profits run, and which is triggered when
the stock starts to pull back.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.5 percent at 2,483.87 points, breaking above a
long-term descending trendline formed by 2007 and 2011 peaks,
seen as a major resistance level above which the index could
start a bull rally.
Euro zone banks led the gains, with Italy's Banco Popolare
up 6.2 percent and France's Societe Generale
up 1.3 percent.
Deutsche Bank bucked the trend, down 0.6 percent
after the New York Times reported on Saturday that U.S.
prosecutors are investigating the German lender and several
other global banks over business linked to Iran, Sudan and other
nations under international sanctions.
Basic resource stocks lost ground, down 1 percent,
with platinum producer Lonmin dropping 4.1 percent on
concern over lost production after a strike in South Africa left
more than 40 people dead last week.
Stocks seen as Europe's most defensive such as Swiss
pharmaceutical groups also slipped, with Roche down 1
percent and Novartis down 0.4 percent, reflecting a
rotation into sectors and countries seen as riskier.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.4 percent and
France's CAC 40 flat.
The CAC 40 triggered a bullish technical signal known as a
'golden cross' on Monday when its 50-day moving average crossed
above its 200-day moving average.
The cross, used by a number of algorithmic trading
programmes as an automatic 'buy' trigger, followed similar
bullish signals on the DAX and the FTSE 100.
Investors will focus on events in coming weeks to get a
better view of the market's medium-term outlook.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the leaders of
France and Germany meet this week.
On Sept. 6, the ECB is expected to spell out, at its monthly
policy meeting, how it might intervene in the bond market. On
Sept. 12 Germany's constitutional court will rule on the
legality of the euro zone's permanent rescue fund.