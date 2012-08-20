* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent
* Banks fall as ECB dismisses bond buying report
* Miners slide on earnings, equity-raising fears
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 20 Europe's top shares fell on
Monday, dragged down by weakness in banks, as the European
Central Bank and Germany's finance ministry deflated hopes the
ECB was preparing to cap the borrowing costs of troubled
sovereign borrowers.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 5.3 points, or 0.5
percent, at 1,104.86.
Banks reversed early gains as the ECB and Germany's
Bundesbank dampened expectations the ECB was moving closer to
buying more bonds, a prospect raised in a weekend story by Der
Spiegel.
The comments from Germany drew a terse reaction from Italian
Industry Minister Corrado Passera who strongly attacked
Bundesbank criticism of ECB plans for intervention in bond
markets, saying such comments disrupted markets.
"I would not be surprised to see a little bit of profit
taking creeping in," Paul Mumford, portfolio manager at
Cavendish Asset Management, said.
"The rise in the market was accompanied by a lack of real
newsflow and low volumes. My feeling (is) the market is at the
top of its trading range and you could see it coming back in
September and October," he said.
A lack of progress in solving the euro zone crisis is seen
as hampering near-term progress in equities, which have rallied
strongly since the European Central Bank president promised to
do whatever it takes to safeguard the euro.
Marcus Ashworth, head of fixed income and part of the macro
strategy team at Espirito Santo, said equities are due for a
correction in the short term, highlighting the underlying worry
that even if tried, none of the mooted rescue options would
really address the monetary union's underlying problems.
France's Credit Agricole and Germany's Commerzbank
fell 4.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
Deutsche Bank shed 2 percent after the New York
Times reported on Saturday that U.S. prosecutors are
investigating the German lender and several other global banks
over business linked to Iran, Sudan and other nations under
international sanctions.
MINER PAIN
Miners were a major drag as cyclical stocks ebbed.
Lonmin shed 4.6 percent, tracking the general weakness
but also hammered by a week of violence at a South African mine
in which 44 people died.
Lonmin shares slid for a sixth day as investors fretted over
the prospect of a cash call to shore up its balance sheet.
Eurasian Natural Resources fell 3.4 percent after
Credit Suisse cut its rating on the miner to "neutral" from
"outperform", citing concerns over future earnings and the
potential need for an equity raise.
The weak performance in the miners caused most problems for
Britain's FTSE 100 where their weighting, at 10 percent,
is second only to that of the oil and gas sector.
That weakness was compounded by falling metal prices, which
edged lower on fears that top commodities consumer China will
step up a campaign to curb inflation in the metals-intensive
housing sector.
In a strategy note, JP Morgan said quality names still
generally sport robust balance sheets and offer high potential
for cash return to shareholders.
The bank says euro zone dividend yield is now 100 basis
points above the high grade (HG) credit yield and UK dividend
yield moved above HG credit yield for the first time in at least
10 years.
JP Morgan, within Europe, prefers defensives and financials,
although mainly through insurers in which it is overweight, over
cyclicals.