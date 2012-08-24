* Miners retreat as QE hopes ebb and flow
* STOXX 50's put/call ratio hits 7-month high
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 24 European shares were flat on
Friday, steadying after weakness in the previous session, as
investors speculated over the likelihood of a new round of
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading at 1,089.58 at
0907 GMT, having shed 0.6 percent on Thursday as concern over
the global economic outlook in the wake of gloomy data releases
prompted investors to lock in profits after strong recent gains.
Trading volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 stood at 16 percent
of the 90-day daily average. After chalking up 11 consecutive
weekly gains, the index is down nearly 2 percent so far this
week.
Mining stocks were the biggest fallers on Friday,
going into retreat after gains in the previous session, as
stimulus expectations ebbed and flowed.
Eurasian Natural Resources and Rio Tinto
were among the top FTSEurofirst 300 fallers, suffering
respective drops of 3.6 percent and 3.3 percent.
"Overall we expect investors to refrain from building
exposure to risk assets such as stocks and the euro until we get
some clarity from the Fed next week," Ishaq Siddiqi, market
strategist at ETX Capital, said.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President
James Bullard, a non-voting member of the Fed, said that U.S.
data has been somewhat better since early this month and the
minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting were "a bit stale",
referring to discussions that indicated a third round of
quantitative easing was in the cards.
Hours later, however, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
told CNBC that the Fed should take action to bring down
unemployment, including by buying more bonds.
"Fed QE is a bit of an each way bet at the moment ... But
you've got to bear in mind that the rally that we've seen is on
expectations of further QE, so I think it's already priced in,"
Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in the past has used annual
conferences in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal publicly the
Fed's intentions, with market moves likely to be muted until
this year's conference late next week.
The Euro STOXX 50 also traded flat, at 2,428.68.
The put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options jumped to a
seven-month high above 2, signalling a surge in investors'
appetite for protection.
A meeting on Friday between German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will also be in focus.
"With Samaras likely to hit a wall of resistance in Berlin
today, market talk of a Grexit may well be back on the cards.
Going into the weekend investors won't be taking any chances,"
said Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor.
Euro zone banking shares were down 1.3 percent on
jitters about European leaders' ability to contain the debt
crisis.