* FTSEurofirst 300 off 0.3 pct; down 2.2 pct this week
* Miners weaken on China economy worry
* STOXX 50's put/call ratio hit 7-month high this week
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 24 A leading index of European
shares dipped on Friday, on track for its first weekly decline
in 12 weeks, dented by commodity and banking stocks on
persistent concerns over the euro zone's debt problems and the
outlook for the global economy.
Traders said renewed concerns that the European Central Bank
could delay a bond-buying programme and cautious comments by
German Chancellor Angela Merkel were weighing on sentiment.
Merkel said after meeting Greek premier Antonis Samaras that
Germany would not judge his country's performance on its reform
targets prematurely, but would await a report by the "troika" of
international lenders due next month.
A Bloomberg report suggested the ECB may refrain from
finalising a bond-buying plan before Germany's constitutional
court gives its ruling, scheduled for Sept. 12, on the legality
of the euro zone bailout fund.
That mirrored a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, which said
the ECB is considering setting a yield target on purchases under
a new bond-buying plan but without making the levels public.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at
1,086.26 by 1144 GMT, having shed 0.6 percent on Thursday after
a series of gloomy data releases prompted investors to lock in
profits after strong recent gains.
After chalking up 11 consecutive weekly gains, the index is
down more than 2 percent so far this week.
FED AHEAD
Miners shed 1.8 percent, retreating after gains in
the previous session, as investors reacted to a front page
editorial in China's official People's Daily saying the country
should prepare for economic uncertainty.
Eurasian Natural Resources and Kazakhmys
were the top FTSEurofirst 300 fallers, suffering respective
drops of 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent.
Traders said moves will likely be muted awaiting a meeting
of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other central
bank leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for an annual
get together that often hints at what monetary policy is to
come.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President
James Bullard, a non-voting member of the Fed, said that U.S.
data has been somewhat better since early this month and that
the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting were "a bit
stale", referring to discussions that indicated a third round of
quantitative easing was in the cards.
Hours later, however, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
told CNBC that the Fed should take action to bring down
unemployment, including by buying more bonds.
"Fed QE is a bit of an each-way bet at the moment ... But
you've got to bear in mind that the rally that we've seen is on
expectations of further QE, so I think it's already priced in,"
Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Euro zone banking shares were down 1.6 percent on
jitters about European leaders' ability to contain the debt
crisis.
The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.5 percent to 2,416.04.
The put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options jumped to a
seven-month high above 2 earlier this week, signalling a surge
in investors' appetite for protection.
Some strategists recommended adopting a precautionary stance
heading into the September/October period, typically quiet in
terms of corporate news, and with the euro zone debt crisis
still a major source of concern.
"We know historically that you tend to see quite a lot of
downgrades of earnings estimates during the September and
October period... we would be cautious from now effectively,"
Andrew Lapthorne, head of quantitative equity strategy at
Societe Generale, said.
"I would say that the onus is on the market to prove that
it's got something interesting to hang onto, and the thing that
it's got to hang onto is: Are policymakers going to do anything
concrete?"