By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 24 A leading index of European shares dipped on Friday, on track for its first weekly decline in 12 weeks, dented by commodity and banking stocks on persistent concerns over the euro zone's debt problems and the outlook for the global economy.

Traders said renewed concerns that the European Central Bank could delay a bond-buying programme and cautious comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel were weighing on sentiment.

Merkel said after meeting Greek premier Antonis Samaras that Germany would not judge his country's performance on its reform targets prematurely, but would await a report by the "troika" of international lenders due next month.

A Bloomberg report suggested the ECB may refrain from finalising a bond-buying plan before Germany's constitutional court gives its ruling, scheduled for Sept. 12, on the legality of the euro zone bailout fund.

That mirrored a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, which said the ECB is considering setting a yield target on purchases under a new bond-buying plan but without making the levels public.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,086.26 by 1144 GMT, having shed 0.6 percent on Thursday after a series of gloomy data releases prompted investors to lock in profits after strong recent gains.

After chalking up 11 consecutive weekly gains, the index is down more than 2 percent so far this week.

FED AHEAD

Miners shed 1.8 percent, retreating after gains in the previous session, as investors reacted to a front page editorial in China's official People's Daily saying the country should prepare for economic uncertainty.

Eurasian Natural Resources and Kazakhmys were the top FTSEurofirst 300 fallers, suffering respective drops of 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent.

Traders said moves will likely be muted awaiting a meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other central bank leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for an annual get together that often hints at what monetary policy is to come.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, a non-voting member of the Fed, said that U.S. data has been somewhat better since early this month and that the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting were "a bit stale", referring to discussions that indicated a third round of quantitative easing was in the cards.

Hours later, however, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told CNBC that the Fed should take action to bring down unemployment, including by buying more bonds.

"Fed QE is a bit of an each-way bet at the moment ... But you've got to bear in mind that the rally that we've seen is on expectations of further QE, so I think it's already priced in," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

Euro zone banking shares were down 1.6 percent on jitters about European leaders' ability to contain the debt crisis.

The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.5 percent to 2,416.04. The put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options jumped to a seven-month high above 2 earlier this week, signalling a surge in investors' appetite for protection.

Some strategists recommended adopting a precautionary stance heading into the September/October period, typically quiet in terms of corporate news, and with the euro zone debt crisis still a major source of concern.

"We know historically that you tend to see quite a lot of downgrades of earnings estimates during the September and October period... we would be cautious from now effectively," Andrew Lapthorne, head of quantitative equity strategy at Societe Generale, said.

"I would say that the onus is on the market to prove that it's got something interesting to hang onto, and the thing that it's got to hang onto is: Are policymakers going to do anything concrete?"