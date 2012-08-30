* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.8 pct lower

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Aug 30 European shares hit a four-week low on Thursday to move further away from last week's 13-month highs, with expectations fading that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal imminent stimulus at Friday's symposium of central bankers.

However, analysts said the market was not likely to fall sharply after Bernanke's speech at the meeting in Jackson Hole as investors would focus on the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the debt crisis, particularly its bond-buying plans.

"People are starting to realise that there is not going to be a huge amount of action from the Jackson Hole meeting. But I don't see a massive sell-off either as the market is waiting for a positive action from the European Central Bank," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.

"The recent FOMC minutes highlighted that any kind of stimulus was very conditional on the macroeconomic situation. Since July 31, we have seen a lot of data coming in better than expected. So for that reason alone, it's less likely that we would see any significant stimulus," he said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.

Thursday's figures showed U.S. consumer spending rose by the most in five months, offering hope that economic growth would pick up this quarter. An industry group said on Wednesday that contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to their highest in more than two years in July, suggesting the housing market recovery was gaining traction. {ID:nL2E8JT3MZ]

Analysts said that thin trading conditions in the summer holiday period also exaggerated moves, with volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares falling to just 59 percent of the 90-day daily average.

The index fell for a third straight session to close 0.8 percent lower at 1,077.93 points after hitting an intra-day low of 1,075.64, the lowest since early August. However, the index is still up 7.8 percent higher this year and has gained nearly 14 percent since a 2012 low in June.

Auto shares fell 4.3 percent to become the worst performing sector on Thursday, under pressure on a weakening outlook for the sector, which is struggling to maintain its sales growth at a time when global economic growth is slowing.

German automakers Daimler and Volkswagen fell 5.5 percent and 4 percent respectively, putting pressure on the benchmark DAX index, which fell 1.6 percent. Spain's IBEX was down 1.5 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.1 percent.

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Despite Thursday's weakness, charts suggested the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 remained within its rising trend. The index fell 1.3 percent to 2,403.80 points.

"The three-month uptrend for the index is still intact and the current weakness looks like a pullback within that uptrend," Dominic Hawker, technical analyst at Westhouse Securities, said.

"The market is well supported at 2,350, which is the top of the April-July base formation. It faces a potential medium-term resistance at around 2,500, which is the top of the 2009 base and a low in 2010 on a weekly chart," he said.

A Reuters poll also showed that global investors edged towards more risky assets in August, encouraged by ECB plans to tackle the euro zone crisis and signs of improvement in the U.S. economy.

Some analysts suggested that investors should continue to focus on defensive stocks with attractive valuations and strong balance sheets, until there was some clarity on possible actions from the Fed and the ECB.

The market expects that ECB President Mario Draghi will reveal the bank's terms of engagement for intervening in the bond market at a policy meeting next week, reconciling an unwilling German Bundesbank to the plan while avoiding conditions that will scupper its effectiveness.

Defensive shares outperformed the market, with healthcare down 0.2 percent and utilities down 0.3 percent.

Among individual movers, WPP, the world's largest advertising group, fell 1.6 percent. Its trading volume was 482 percent of the stock's 90-day daily average after the company cut its annual growth forecast.

Carrefour rose 6.7 percent, while volumes hit 353 percent of the 90-day average, after its new chief executive said the world's second-largest retailer would slash costs and defend key markets.