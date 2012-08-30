* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.8 pct lower
* Expectations of Fed stimulus measures fade
* Technical charts show market's uptrend intact
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 30 European shares hit a four-week
low on Thursday to move further away from last week's 13-month
highs, with expectations fading that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal imminent stimulus at Friday's
symposium of central bankers.
However, analysts said the market was not likely to fall
sharply after Bernanke's speech at the meeting in Jackson Hole
as investors would focus on the European Central Bank's efforts
to fight the debt crisis, particularly its bond-buying plans.
"People are starting to realise that there is not going to
be a huge amount of action from the Jackson Hole meeting. But I
don't see a massive sell-off either as the market is waiting for
a positive action from the European Central Bank," said James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
"The recent FOMC minutes highlighted that any kind of
stimulus was very conditional on the macroeconomic situation.
Since July 31, we have seen a lot of data coming in better than
expected. So for that reason alone, it's less likely that we
would see any significant stimulus," he said, referring to the
Federal Open Market Committee.
Thursday's figures showed U.S. consumer spending rose by the
most in five months, offering hope that economic growth would
pick up this quarter. An industry group said on Wednesday that
contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to their
highest in more than two years in July, suggesting the housing
market recovery was gaining traction. {ID:nL2E8JT3MZ]
Analysts said that thin trading conditions in the summer
holiday period also exaggerated moves, with volumes on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares falling
to just 59 percent of the 90-day daily average.
The index fell for a third straight session to close 0.8
percent lower at 1,077.93 points after hitting an intra-day low
of 1,075.64, the lowest since early August. However, the index
is still up 7.8 percent higher this year and has gained nearly
14 percent since a 2012 low in June.
Auto shares fell 4.3 percent to become the worst
performing sector on Thursday, under pressure on a weakening
outlook for the sector, which is struggling to maintain its
sales growth at a time when global economic growth is slowing.
German automakers Daimler and Volkswagen
fell 5.5 percent and 4 percent respectively, putting
pressure on the benchmark DAX index, which fell 1.6
percent. Spain's IBEX was down 1.5 percent, while
Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.1 percent.
TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Despite Thursday's weakness, charts suggested the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 remained within its
rising trend. The index fell 1.3 percent to 2,403.80 points.
"The three-month uptrend for the index is still intact and
the current weakness looks like a pullback within that uptrend,"
Dominic Hawker, technical analyst at Westhouse Securities, said.
"The market is well supported at 2,350, which is the top of
the April-July base formation. It faces a potential medium-term
resistance at around 2,500, which is the top of the 2009 base
and a low in 2010 on a weekly chart," he said.
A Reuters poll also showed that global investors edged
towards more risky assets in August, encouraged by ECB plans to
tackle the euro zone crisis and signs of improvement in the U.S.
economy.
Some analysts suggested that investors should continue to
focus on defensive stocks with attractive valuations and strong
balance sheets, until there was some clarity on possible actions
from the Fed and the ECB.
The market expects that ECB President Mario Draghi will
reveal the bank's terms of engagement for intervening in the
bond market at a policy meeting next week, reconciling an
unwilling German Bundesbank to the plan while avoiding
conditions that will scupper its effectiveness.
Defensive shares outperformed the market, with healthcare
down 0.2 percent and utilities down 0.3 percent.
Among individual movers, WPP, the world's largest
advertising group, fell 1.6 percent. Its trading volume was 482
percent of the stock's 90-day daily average after the company
cut its annual growth forecast.
Carrefour rose 6.7 percent, while volumes hit 353
percent of the 90-day average, after its new chief executive
said the world's second-largest retailer would slash costs and
defend key markets.