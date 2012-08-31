* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 percent
* Bernanke keeps stimulus hopes alive
* ECB bond-buying plans in doubt
* Spain sets up bad bank
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 31 European shares ended higher on
Friday, holding onto gains after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke left the carrot of further stimulus measures
dangling.
The FTSEurofirst closed up 5.00 points, 0.5
percent, at 1,082.93, paring the previous session's losses and
ending the month up 1.9 percent. Volumes spiked in the closing
auction as traders closed positions for the month-end.
Investors expectations of imminent stimulus had dimmed
somewhat heading into the symposium in Jackson Hole at which
Bernanke said the Fed was ready to provide more stimulus if
needed, but gave no signal it was imminent.
The speech coincided with data showing U.S. consumer
sentiment hit a three-month high in August and separate reports
on the manufacturing sector painted a mixed picture.
"Bernanke leaves the door open for additional measures but
like many central bankers is looking to government to do its
part," Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus
Investments, said.
"It was as expected but maybe, quietly, markets were hoping
for just a little bit more from him this time around. Now we
must wait until the FOMC next week. The suspense is mounting,"
he said.
Wallin said Octopus increased its exposure to strategies
capable of exploiting a spike in short-term volatility within
equity markets, but overall remained cautious, acutely aware
that September could prove a crunch month for investors.
The European Central Bank has a policy meeting on Sept. 6
and a German Constitutional Court will rule on the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12, which may affect the ECB's
bond-buying plans.
There was further uncertainty within the ECB over President
Mario Draghi's bond-buying plan after German central bank chief
Jens Weidmann's reported threat to resign piled pressure on
Draghi to mollify opposition.
"It is difficult to second-guess politicians because there
is so much uncertainty and with (recent) volumes so thin the
market is as likely to correct as it is to climb higher," Louise
Cooper, market analyst at BGC Partners, said.
"Equities, however, should continue to find support because
they offer decent yields compared with other asset classes and
then there is the potential for the rally to continue once cash
comes in from the sidelines," she said.
European shares yield around 4 percent, compared with about
2 percent on safer government bonds and near zero for cash.
RISKIER GAINS
Banks were among the top gainers with the likes of Spain's
Banco Santander and BBVA rising 6.0 percent
and 5.5 percent respectively, after the country overhauled its
banks for the fifth time in three years.
The move was made to secure up to 100 billion euros ($125
billion) in European aid for lenders crushed by bad loans from
an extended property market crash.
Traders cited an element of short covering helping the
markets' main gainers as the traders tidied up their books for
the month-end, with miners among the strongest
performers. They had fallen more than 5 percent over the
previous five trading days.
Miners have taken a hit as worries mount over their earnings
outlook. With demand from China waning and with the macro
economic outlook bleak, they are not the only companies whose
earnings are suffering.
Shares in ADP fell 2.6 percent after the operator
of Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports posted earnings
below market expectations.
Fifty percent of the companies that have reported in the
current earnings season have missed expectations with earnings
contracting 11 percent year-on-year, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.