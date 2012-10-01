* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.9 percent
* Euro STOXX 50 finds support at 50-day moving average
* Buying across board as investors buy on dips
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 1 European shares rose on Monday,
bouncing off three-week lows and a major technical support at
the start of the new quarter as investors took advantage of
price dips to increase their exposure to sectors such as banks
and chemicals.
At 0848 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 1,100.37 points, after
falling 1.3 percent on Friday. The index, which shed 2.7 percent
last week, has traded in a range of 1,074-1,122 over the past
two months.
Both cyclical and defensive sectors performed well.
Chemicals shares were up 1.2 percent and travel and
leisure stocks rose 1.1 percent, while banks
gained 1.1 percent and the food and beverages sector
advanced 0.9 percent.
"We are in a new quarter and seeing some fresh buying across
the board. Given the background that we have at the moment, with
incredibly low interest rates, equities are being seen as the
value proposition and it's hard to get too bearish," Paul
Kavanagh, partner and equity strategist at Killik & Co, said.
"The dips, which are driven by European concerns, do provide
an opportunity to buy equities. But it still remains range-bound
because we can expect that Europe will continue to act as a drag
on sentiment and focus will stay on U.S. elections and the
fiscal cliff," he said, referring to scheduled tax hikes and
government spending cuts in the United States.
Persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis could
prevent a strong rally in stocks, analysts said. They pointed
out that Spain's budget, unveiled late last week, showed its
debt levels could rise next year, while a stress test on Spanish
banks showed banks would need a total of 59.3 billion euros in
extra capital.
Some analysts said the resources sector had potential to
rally in the near term as slower growth in China, the world's
top metals consumer, might prompt authorities to launch more
stimulus measures.
That view gained momentum on Monday after China's official
manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed factory
activity contracted for a second month in September, signalling
that the world's second-biggest economy probably suffered a
seventh straight quarter of slowing growth.
"Investors should take advantage of any weakness to increase
their exposure to the equity market longer term," Henk Potts,
equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said. "We still like
cyclical stocks."
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index was up 1
percent, slightly outperforming the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 <.STOXX 50E> index, which gained 0.9 percent to
2,477.25 points.
Charts showed the Euro STOXX 50 drew heavy support as it
veered close to its 50-day moving average of 2,447.91 on Monday.
It bounced back after touching 2,450.32.
The index faces strong resistance at around 2,605, its high
in September, charts showed.