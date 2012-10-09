* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.1 percent
* Uptrend remains intact, bounce back expected
* Focus on earnings, some disappointments likely
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 9 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday on concerns about company earnings and debt problems in
countries including Spain and Greece, although analysts said the
overall market trend remained positive and recent central bank
actions would underpin stocks.
Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 index stayed in
an uptrend channel and made higher highs and higher lows in its
16 percent rally so far from a June low. At 1138 GMT, the index
was down 0.1 percent at 1,100.52 points.
Market participants said equities had potential to close the
year higher than current levels but, in the near term, major
stock indexes were likely to remain in a tight range.
"There is an element of caution. The problem with Europe has
not been solved by the politicians and the market is already
positioned for earnings to be lacklustre," said Geneva-based
Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management,
which manages about $500 million.
"Having seen a significant rise in equity valuations since
June, we are probably in a period of treading water. However,
globally we have central banks acting in symphony and that is
supportive of equities," he added.
The broad STOXX 600 index now trades at 10.9 times
its 12-month forward earnings. Although its price-to-earnings
ratio (P/E) has recovered from a low of 9.1 hit in early June,
it remains well below a 10-year average of 12.3.
This compares with a forward P/E ratio of 12.9 for Wall
Street's S&P 500, and of 10.2 for the MSCI emerging
equities index.
In the coming weeks, the focus will be on the third-quarter
earnings season, which kicks off later in the day with results
from U.S. aluminium company Alcoa. According to Thomson
Reuters data, earnings for the U.S. S&P 500 companies are
forecast to have fallen 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the
first drop in three years.
Exane BNP Paribas said in a note that the third-quarter
earnings season was unlikely to be very good as a result of weak
growth expectations, recent gains in the euro and a rise in
input costs, but added that consensus expectations might be
overly pessimistic and any earnings disappointment could be
contained.
"If policymakers dominate the headlines like they did over
the summer and/or leading indicators continue to improve, then
earnings trends could be a sideshow once again," it said.
Among individual movers, EADS was up 0.3 percent
and BAE Systems fell 1 percent, with three traders
attributing the move to a report by German news agency DPA that
merger talks between the two companies had collapsed.
TRADING STRATEGY
Analysts said growth-linked shares that benefit from an
improvement in economic activities were in a strong position to
outperform in the medium term, while focus should also be on
companies having strong balance sheets and attractive dividends.
"Higher beta cyclical names, financials in particular, had a
pretty strong run. I am inclined to keep the money on those
sectors as I do think that they are still the cheapest part of
the market," Ian Richards, global head of equities strategy at
Exane BNP Paribas, said.
Cyclical sectors were in demand, with miners rising
1.7 percent, energy up 0.7 percent and banks
rising 0.2 percent. On the downside, personal and household
shares fell 1 percent, while telecoms were down
0.7 percent.
Baring said B Capital had invested in high quality stocks in
Europe and the rest of the world with a focus on strong dividend
to ensure that it had good cash flow.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.41 percent to 2,493.86 points, with charts pointing to
some further declines in the coming days before a rebound.
"The greater trend is still firmly bullish. We are not
seeing any major topping signals. In the near term, we are
probably going to see some buying interest at around 2,450,"
Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital, said.
Any move below 2,450, which is this month's low and near its
50-day moving average, could trigger a deeper correction, he
said, adding the index was likely to face strong selling on the
upside at around 2,570, its recent highs.