BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels says May total wheel rim sales falls 3 pct
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
LONDON Oct 10 European shares pared earlier losses on Wednesday to turn flat, as gains in miners counterbalanced weakness in technology shares.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was broadly flat at 1,095.79 points by 0731 GMT. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index index was down by around 0.1 percent.
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------