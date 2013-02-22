BRIEF-Gravita India starts commercial production of PET from Nicaragua recycling plant
* Says started commercial production of pet from its new recycling plant at Nicaragua (central America)
LONDON Feb 22 European shares rose on Friday in a broad-based rally as investors took advantage of the previous session's steep falls to pick up equities on the cheap, though traders cited some caution given weekend elections in Italy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.2 percent at 1,165.43, having sunk 1.5 percent on Thursday as uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's future monetary policy was compounded by disappointing news on the euro zone economy.
Brightening the mood on Friday, data showed German business morale surged at its fastest pace in over two years in February.
"People are looking more relaxed today with the Ifo showing that at least for the German economy things are moving into the right direction," Gerhard Schwarz, strategist at Baader Bank, said.
"I think we are now in a kind of digestion phase going on for a couple of weeks, and after that I would expect a resumption of the uptrend."
Investors in Europe have been seeking protection against the risk that Italian elections next week could produce a political stalemate that will make fiscal reforms more difficult to implement.
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.