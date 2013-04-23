* FTSEurofirst up 1.3 percent, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.5 percent
* ARM and Richemont beat expected earnings
* Mixed PMIs leave space for rate cut
* Defensives continue to outperform
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 23 European shares rose on
Tuesday, buoyed by strong earnings updates and fresh hopes for
further monetary easing in the region following mixed macro
economic data.
Chip-makers ARM and STMicroelectronics
surged 8.6 percent and 5.7 percent respectively, leading the
gainers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
shares.
ARM reported above-expectated profits, while STMicro
reported signs of a market recovery and said new products should
drive a pick up in sales in the second half of this year.
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data also suggested that
previously weak euro zone markets were improving, with a
downturn in France easing following its worst month in March
since 2009.
However, the so-far resilient German economy saw a sharp
drop in business activity in April.
"There's a bit of catch up from France, which has been the
weakest in macro surveys, so that was a positive surprise today,
whereas Germany could only stay above trend for so long," Robert
Quinn, chief european equity strategist at Standard & Poor's
Capital IQ, said.
France's CAC index was the session's outperformer,
up 1.9 percent, while Germany's DAX was a laggard,
managing a gain of only 0.8 percent.
However, traders said that the weaker German data had
increased the chance of stimulus from the European Central Bank,
possibly in the form of a rate cut as early as next week.
"The Bundesbank may become a bit more doveish with regards
to interest rates. There is still the chance of a rate cut," one
European equity sales trader said.
MOSTLY STRONG
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 1.3 percent to
1,169.64 points at 1056 GMT, while the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.5 percent to
2,623.06.
Richemont gained 6.4 percent, adding the third-most
points to the FTSEurofirst 300, after signalling its annual
profit had risen by nearly a third from a year ago.
The results from Richemont and ARM continue what has been a
mostly strong start to the European corporate earnings season.
Of the 8 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies to have
reported so far, just over half have met or beaten expectations,
StarMine data to the Monday close showed.
For those firms still to report, StarMine predicts each will
post an average profit miss of 3.9 percent, although the miss
for revenue is seen at an average of just 0.4 percent.
"It all comes down to the earnings season now, and there
will be a focus on margins in the first quarter," S&P's Quinn
said, adding that he was "underweight" cyclicals such as miners,
whose earnings are geared towards global growth trends.
Such sectors have underperformed so far this year, and it
was defensive stocks that were Europe's heavyweight gainers.
Leading healthcare heavyweights Novartis, Sanofi
and Roche together added most points to the
FTSEurofirst 300, extending the sector's marked outperformance
in the year to date.
The STOXX Europe 600 healthcare sector is up 15
percent so far in 2013, leading the food & beverage sector
, up 11 percent.