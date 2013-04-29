* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Italy's MIB 1.5 pct higher
* Fund firm Aberdeen jumps on results
* Miners gain despite analyst caution on sector
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 29 European shares rose on Monday,
building on last week's steep advance, after the formation of an
Italian coalition government ended two months of political
uncertainty.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,199.80
by 0811 GMT, having jumped 3.7 percent last week as weak
economic data including German business confidence fuelled
expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates.
Italy's FTSE MIB added 1.5 percent after Italian
centre-left politician Enrico Letta was sworn in as the
country's new prime minister over the weekend.
"It's a positive development ... (but) I'm not constructive
on European equities," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC
Markets, citing a weak European economic outlook.
"While you could argue that Italy's got some scope to go up,
that's only because it's been sold off."
Italian shares have underperformed since an inconclusive
election in February that revived worries about economic reform
in the indebted country. The MIB is up 1.8 percent year-to-date,
while the FTSEurofirst300 is 5.5 percent higher.
Italian shares are among the cheapest stocks in Europe, with
the broad MSCI Italy index trading at 9.4 times
expected earnings for the next 12 months, while the STOXX Europe
600 trades at 12.3 times expected earnings.
British fund management firm Aberdeen Asset Management
led risers, gaining 7.6 percent after unveiling a 25
percent jump in first-half revenues bolstered by strong demand
for its higher-margin investment funds.
Miners bounced back after sharp falls in the
previous session, shrugging off bearish analyst comment on the
sector, which has slumped in recent weeks.
Credit Suisse, which is "underweight" commodity stocks, said
that while the sector appears "oversold", it still may not be
due a recovery.
Signs of a slowdown in economic growth in China, the world's
top metals consumer, has led to a decline in the price of copper
and gold over the last month, and this in turn
has impacted mining and commodity stocks.
Nomura also maintains its cautious stance towards the metals
and mining sector given its weaker view on China, but likes BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto.
ECB EYED
Technical analysts said the Euro STOXX 50 - up
0.8 percent at 2,704.11, having last week broken above its
50-day moving average - was poised for continued gains, with
Thursday's ECB's policy meeting likely to be a driver.
A Reuters poll of 76 economists showed a narrow majority of
43 expected a rate cut of 25 basis points, taking the ECB's main
refinancing rate to a record low of 0.50 percent.
"I expect the first target (for the Euro STOXX 50) will be
last weeks' high of 2,709, followed by 2,726 and 2,746 (previous
levels of resistance)," Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, said.
"If we do see an ECB rate cut on Thursday, I see no reason
why the index won't surpass this year's high (at 2,754)."