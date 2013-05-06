* Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct, dips from near 2-yr high
* German DAX's record high in sight
* French utilities hurt by potential state stake sale
* Low volumes as UK market closed for public holiday
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, May 6 European shares dipped early on
Monday as investors took a breather following the previous
week's rally to multi-year highs, although further gains were
seen on the back of strong support from central banks.
Trading volumes were thin with the UK stock market, Europe's
largest, closed due to a national holiday.
At 0745 GMT, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
index was down 0.3 percent at 2,756.73 points. On
Friday, the benchmark topped its 2013 high hit in January and
surged to a near-two year peak of 2,764.17, rising after
better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs data.
"Now that the index crossed above its 2013 high, the mood is
definitely bullish," said Guillaume Dumans, co-ahead of
2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioral finance
to monitor investor sentiment.
"Central bank action is the main reason behind the rally,
and it eclipses for now any worries about the macro economy."
Around Europe, Germany's DAX index was down 0.1
percent, but with its record high still in sight, and France's
CAC 40 was down 0.2 percent, retreating from a near-two
year high hit last week.
Spain's IBEX was down 0.1 percent and Italy's FTSE
MIB down 0.4 percent.
French utilities GDF Suez and EDF were
down 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, as investors
worried about potential stake sales from the French state after
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Sunday the government
was considering selling part of its holdings in a number of
firms.
On the earnings front, German industrial gases producer
Linde rose 3 percent after posting
better-than-expected results.
The Euro STOXX 50 index surged 3 percent last week, boosted
by the European Central Bank's interest rate cut as well as an
unexpectedly robust U.S. monthly jobs report which eased worries
over the pace of economic growth in the world's biggest economy.
"The positive trend could accelerate with the Euro STOXX 50
rising towards its 2011 highs," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard
Sagnier said.
"Every dip will be an opportunity to buy."