* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.5 pct at 1,237.81

* Bernanke stokes QE worries in live Q&A

* China data heaps pressure on indexes at 5-yr highs

* Banks and Miners top fallers

* Halfords wilts in wake of dividend cut

By David Brett

LONDON, May 23 European shares went into a tailspin early on Thursday, spooked by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon taper its stimulus programme and compounded by weak economic data from China.

By 0729 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 18.47 points, or 1.5 percent, at 1,237.81, having closed at its highest level since mid-June 2008 in the previous session, boosted by investors hunting for yield in a low interest rate environment.

The index, however, fell sharply on Thursday after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional committee late on Wednesday that the central bank could scale back the pace of bond purchases at one of its next few meetings.

Investors were unnerved by Bernanke's comments, seeing a risk that an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus could jeopardise the global economic recovery.

A euro zone purchasing managers' survey on Thursday showed the slump in the region eased slightly in May, but pointed to a further contraction in the second-quarter.

"The volatile response of equity indices to Fed Chairman Bernanke's testimony underlines the challenges the Fed faces in communicating its policy intentions," Ian Williams, equity strategist at Peel Hunt, said.

"Investors should not overreact to every shifting nuance when Fed officials speak. U.S. monetary policy was data-dependent before the testimony and remains so," he said, adding that falls in share prices were more likely profit taking than the start of a market correction.

Illustrating how bullish investors remain towards equities, European shares remain on track for their 12th straight month of gains.

Weak China factory data added to the strain on equities on Thursday with an HSBC purchasing managers' survey showing Chinese factory activity shrank in May for the first time in seven months.

"A flash Chinese PMI reading came in weaker than expected. This can be seen as bad news in an environment where the Chinese policymakers appear unwilling to add to stimulus," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.

Sectors most exposed to the broader economy saw the biggest declines. Banks and miners fell 2.4 and 2.7 percent respectively.

Shares in Renault fell 3.6 percent after the French car maker's Japanese partner Nissan recalled 841,000 cars worldwide to fix a steering wheel glitch.

Investors continued to punish companies that undershoot yield expectations with British bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords tumbling 14.7 percent after it slashed its dividend to fund a three-year sales push.