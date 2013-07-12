* FTSEurofirst 300 is up 0.3 percent at 1,200.85
* Invensys rallies on Schneider's $5 bln bid
* Swedish Match up on M&A talk
* Gains could be capped by China GDP worries
By David Brett
LONDON, July 12 European shares gained more
ground early on Friday as the Federal Reserve's commitment to
stimulus continued to support equities, while M&A talk lifted
Invensys and Swedish Match.
European stocks took their cue from Wall Street where shares
closed at a record high as investors were encouraged by
indications from the Federal Reserve that it was not in a rush
to wind up its stimulus progamme.
Invensys, which provides software, systems and
controls to clients, jumped 16 percent after France's Schneider
Electric said it was in early talks to buy the
UK-based firm for about 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion).
"For the wider sector this is another clear reminder of the
value major global conglomerates place upon good quality
industrial assets," a London-based equities trade said.
Schneider was down 3.8 percent.
Tobacco firm Swedish Match gained 1.7 percent,
with traders citing a media report that the Stockholm-based
tobacco firm could be the subject of a possible 350 Swedish
krona-per-share bid from one of the industry giants. Lambert &
Butler's Imperial Tobacco, the world's fourth biggest
fag maker, was a name in the frame.
Swedish Match was unavailable for comment.
By 0728 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.99
points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,200.85.
Sentiment was reinforced by the S&P 500 index and the
Dow industrials closing at record highs in New York on
Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
the central bank would keep a loose monetary policy for some
time, provided that economic data warrants it.
"Markets have been reassured by the mention of financial
conditions and the weakness of inflation," Guy Foster, head of
portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said.
"The employment situation is improving but prices still look
very weak and borrowing costs have risen sharply in the last few
weeks. There remains little reason for the Fed to tighten policy
although given their comments to date we assume a modest
reduction in (asset) purchases in September," he said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed at a five-week high on Thursday,
climbing for a fourth straight session and breaking above its
100-day moving average to pave the way for more gains. The euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 gained 0.8 percent to
close a bearish gap opened in early June.
Equities in developed markets continued to see improved fund
flows from U.S. investors in the week to July 10, as investors
fled a bout of volatility in emerging markets.
On a short-term view, however, traders said European shares
could draw profit taking towards the close, ahead of the
weekend's release of Chinese GDP data after China's finance
minister signalled Beijing may be willing to tolerate growth in
the second half of the year significantly below 7 percent.