LONDON, July 15 European shares crept higher early on Monday, after in-line data from China assuaged investor concerns over a sharp slowdown growth in the world's second biggest economy.

By 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.03 points, or 0.3 percent at 1,199.48. European equities have now rallied 7.8 percent since June lows, supported by commitment to ongoing stimulus from central banks, particularly in Europe.

The Chinese economy expanded by 7.5 percent in the second quarter, or as much as analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, which came as a relief after bearish comments from the country's finance minister late last week.

"Chinese data was in line, which was a relief," Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said.

Miners were among the top gainers, up 0.5 percent.

"Markets should continue to move higher ... Upside prevails with financials and insurers still favoured and media too doing well. Least favoured are the miners - still to early to buy," Afsar said.

Swedish banking group SEB topped the list of early risers, gaining 4.3 percent after its second quarter operating profits blew past expectations.