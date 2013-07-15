LONDON, July 15 European shares crept higher
early on Monday, after in-line data from China assuaged investor
concerns over a sharp slowdown growth in the world's second
biggest economy.
By 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.03
points, or 0.3 percent at 1,199.48. European equities have now
rallied 7.8 percent since June lows, supported by commitment to
ongoing stimulus from central banks, particularly in Europe.
The Chinese economy expanded by 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, or as much as analysts polled by Reuters had forecast,
which came as a relief after bearish comments from the country's
finance minister late last week.
"Chinese data was in line, which was a relief," Jawaid
Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said.
Miners were among the top gainers, up 0.5 percent.
"Markets should continue to move higher ... Upside prevails
with financials and insurers still favoured and media too doing
well. Least favoured are the miners - still to early to buy,"
Afsar said.
Swedish banking group SEB topped the list of early
risers, gaining 4.3 percent after its second quarter operating
profits blew past expectations.