* FTSEurofirst 300 up 7.56 points at 1,198.71
* BHP Billiton, Fresnillo updates lift miners
* Strong U.S. banking results boost European peers
* Smith falls on profit warning
By David Brett
LONDON, July 17 A tumultuous session saw
European shares close higher on Wednesday, bolstered by
reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it will be
flexible in its stimulus-trimming plans.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 7.56 points, or 0.6
percent at 1,198.71 as comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
helped the market recover from the blow of Bank of England
committee voting 9-0 against extending the bank's bond-buying
programme, known as "quantitative easing" (QE).
The Fed retained its view that stimulus would be dependent
on economic data and investors took a more dovish view after
weak U.S. housing data.
European shares, however, are still down 4.6 percent from
levels hit on May 22, when volatility - a gauge of
investor fear - increased on worries over the Fed scaling back
stimulus.
"Volatility will rise from the levels we saw before May 22
and stay higher until investors become more comfortable with
what the change of policy will mean. Until then you can expect
more noise and higher risk," Gurvinder Brar, head of global
quantitative research, at Macquarie Securities, said.
Among the top gainers in Europe on Wednesday were the banks
, up 0.9 percent, boosted by strong results from U.S.
peers Banks of America and BNY Mellon, traders
said.
The "U.S. earnings season continues to impress, particularly
the banks. Surely this is a tell-tale sign that we are over the
worst and that lending and borrowing, a necessity for growth,
are beginning to oil up again," William Nicholls, Dealer,
Capital Spreads, said.
Miners rallied hardest, albeit from a low base, up
2.3 percent after BHP Billiton and Fresnillo
backed-up Rio Tinto's reassuring update in the previous
session.
Expectations remain low for European-listed miners which are
expected to undershoot quarterly earnings forecasts by more than
7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
There was earnings disappointment elsewhere, with
engineering firm Smiths Group down 1 percent after
issuing a profit warning.
The world's biggest cosmetics group L'Oreal fell
0.6 percent as second-quarter sales contracted.
On the whole, European companies are expected to beat second
quarter earnings forecasts by 0.5 percent, albeit with
year-on-year growth down 2.7 percent, according to Starmine
data.