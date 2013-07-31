* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent
* AB Inbev, Bayer rise after results
* Investors strongly buy protection ahead of Fed
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 31 European equities rose on
Wednesday, kept buoyant by robust data out of the United States
and Europe as well as strong earnings releases from major
companies.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.2 percent at
1,208.17 points, with drinks group AB Inbev leading the
gainers, up 6.9 percent, after unveiling higher profits.
Equity markets found some support from data indicating U.S.
economic growth accelerated unexpectedly in the second quarter
and a separate report showing U.S. private employers maintained
a higher pace of hiring in July.
This added to a brightening economic picture in the euro
zone, where the number of people unemployed fell for the first
time in more than two years in June.
"If the economic environment continues to improve ... then
it's very difficult to see what's going to derail the equity
markets over the short to medium term," Neil Veitch, investment
manager at SVM Asset Management, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is on course to record its best
monthly gain since June 2012, having bounced nearly 9 percent
off a low of 1,111.11 points hit towards the end of last month.
Despite the market remaining buoyant on Wednesday, investors
have been strongly buying protection ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy announcement, expected to shed light on the
outlook for the central bank's quantitative easing programme.
OUTLOOK BRIGHT
The European second-quarter earnings season has proved mixed
so far, with profit warnings last week from engineer Siemens
and chemicals group BASF contrasting with
better results elsewhere.
Of about 44 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies
to have reported second-quarter results, 52 percent have met or
beaten market forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
On Wednesday, Bayer advanced 3.6 percent after
posting stronger-than-expected new drug sales, with AB Inbev and
Bayer among the biggest points contributors to the FTSEurofirst
300.
"We can see light at the end of the tunnel with the
potential for positive surprises next time around," said Ben
Kumar, research analyst at Seven Investment Management, which is
"overweight" European equities.
"Since February earnings expectations have been revised down
and down and down in Europe; the more they are revised downwards
the more the chance is of them beating... Fundamentals in Europe
are improving and that will eventually start to come through."