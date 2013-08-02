* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.3 percent

* AXA and Allianz earnings lead insurers higher

* Focus on U.S. jobs as analysts upgrade estimates

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Aug 2 Earnings reports from AXA and Allianz helped European insurers to rally and push a major index to a new two-month high on Friday, helped by expectations of stronger-than-predicted U.S. jobs data.

The STOXX Europe 600 Insurance index rose 1 percent to top the leaderboard, led by a 3.6 percent rise in Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA, after forecast-beating results and a 1.6 percent gain by Allianz as its operating profit grew more strongly than expected.

"The current economic environment is very good for European insurance companies, with the results showing that they can manage a very stable, positive earnings growth," Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.

"We are 'overweight' the insurance sector. It is one of the sectors that are surprising prominently on the positive side."

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, all insurers among the 38 percent that have announced their results so far have met or beaten expectations. In contrast, only 55 percent of firms on the overall STOXX Europe 600 have met or beaten second quarter forecasts, with 59 percent of results in.

Company earnings dominated the market on the last trading day of the week, with results coming in mixed. Italy's top phone group Telecom Italia fell 4 percent after cutting its guidance on 2013 core profit and due to political worries in Italy.

Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB index fell 0.3 percent after a court ruling upholding a tax fraud conviction against Silvio Berlusconi raised questions about the ruling coalition's stability.

However, the broader market stayed positive, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.3 percent at 1,224.74 points by 1018 GMT after rising to 1,225.90, the highest in two months, also on expectations that U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT will be better than earlier expected.

Some analysts upgraded their forecasts for the non-farm payroll numbers up to 225,000, from a consensus number of 184,000 for July, after data Thursday showing U.S. factory activity had jumped to a two-year high last month and jobless claims hit a 5-1/2-year low last week.

Although higher payrolls numbers will raise chances of a cut in U.S. stimulus sooner than expected, investors were starting to look beyond the Federal Reserve's bond purchases and focusing on long-term implications of a stronger economy, analysts said.

"The market has now come to grips with the fact that when the tapering actually starts, the economy will be much stronger. This optimism, together with a better earnings season, is driving the market at the moment," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

Gijsels expected the U.S. jobs numbers between 190,000 and 200,000. Deutsche Bank predicted a figure of more than 225,000, adding that a number of other analyst estimates had been revised to 190,000-210,000 in the last 24 hours.