* FTSEurofirst 300 steadies around two-month highs
* Miners buoyed by China newsflow, gold price
* Technical analysts see near-term consolidation
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 12 European shares steadied around
two-month highs on Monday, propped up by mining stocks after
positive newsflow out of top metals consumer China, as investors
awaited German economic data later in the week.
Heavyweight basic resources stocks advanced 1.2
percent after reassuring numbers on the Chinese economy last
week.
The sector was also helped by a report in the South China
Morning Post saying Beijing was quietly offering financial
stimulus to key cities and provinces.
Mexican silver and gold miner Fresnillo, up 6.6
percent, and Randgold Resources, 2.5 percent firmer,
were among the biggest gainers as gold hit its highest level in
nearly three weeks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.45 point at
1,230.03, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
firmed 0.1 percent to 2,827.15 points.
With the summer holiday season fully underway and no
significant macroeconomic data set for release until later in
the week, volumes were thin, with trading on the FTSEurofirst
300 just 70 percent of its 90-day daily average.
German ZEW economic sentiment data, due at 0900 GMT on
Tuesday, could confirm the euro zone's powerhouse economy is
stabilising after narrowly avoiding a recession early this year.
"There's a chance that we could see an upside surprise, just
on the basis that we've seen decent numbers out of the euro zone
and out of the UK over the course of the last couple of weeks,"
CMC Markets trader Matt Basi said.
"Any significant beat could send us much higher on small
volume but I think the likelihood is that an in-line number will
see us just continue to drift sideways until bigger numbers
later in the week."
German second quarter GDP data is due on Wednesday. A
Reuters poll forecasts growth of 0.6 percent but a German
government minister said on Friday it was likely to be 0.75
percent, its strongest rate in more than two years, although the
pace of expansion would slow in the second half of 2013.
Investors will keep a close eye on U.S. data, with retail
sales, consumer prices, housing starts, industrial production
and surveys of regional manufacturing all due this week.
Strong numbers will increase the chances of a cut in the
U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchases, which have boosted
equities in the past months.
The Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.5 percent last week, notching its
fifth consecutive weekly gain. The index, which has jumped some
13 percent since late June, is trading within a whisker of
two-year closing highs hit in May, at 2,835.
It recently hit 'overbought' territory, whereby its 14-day
relative strength index (RSI) reading was at 70.
"It looks like resistance might be kicking in, although we'd
need to see a close below the recent trading low at 2,775 to
confirm that - after which the next area of possible support is
going to be down at 2,750 or so," Charles Stanley analyst Bill
McNamara said.