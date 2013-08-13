* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 percent * Index boosted by strong ZEW data * E.ON gains after Q2 beats expectations By Tricia Wright LONDON, Aug 13 European shares advanced on Tuesday, rising for their fourth straight session, with investors heartened by indications that Europe's economy is regaining momentum. Output at euro zone factories rose broadly in line with expectations in June while German analyst and investor sentiment for August beat forecasts, helping lift the FTSEurofirst 300 to levels last seen in late May. The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,235.11 points by 1040 GMT, within sight of its 2013 peak of 1,258.09. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 also climbed 0.4 percent, to 2,837.91 points. "This ongoing economic recovery story is helping sentiment at the margin, and every data point you get like today is confirmation of that," said Graham Bishop, senior equity strategist at Exane BNP Paribas. "From a European perspective there's no reason why we can't get a bit more traction. We're less overbought than we have been in other markets." The S&P 500, for example, is trading at the top of a channel stretching back to an early 2009 trough, while the Euro STOXX 50 is still some 16 percent from the top of its channel over the same period. German utility E.ON notched up solid gains, ahead 3 percent, after reporting slightly better than forecast profits for the first half. "The numbers per se are not great but they beat expectations, and that's all that matters," a Frankfurt-based trader said. E.ON's trading volume was solid, at three quarters of its 90-day daily average against the FTSEurofirst 300 on just a quarter. German peer RWE's shares climbed 2.9 percent. The Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.5 percent last week, notching its fifth consecutive weekly gain. The index, which has jumped some 14 percent since late June, is trading within sight of a two-year intra-day high of 2,851 reached in late May. "The V-shaped recovery from the sell-off that started late May through to end of June suggests the STOXX 50 index has got more legs to the upside," GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada said. "That said, I do expect to see some profit-taking around the 2,850 area," he said, adding that once this subsides, the market could continue its slow grind higher for the rest of the month.