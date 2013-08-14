* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 flat
* France exit recession, Germany beats GDP growth forecast
* Euro STOXX 50 up twice as much as S&P 500 in past 7 weeks
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 14 European stocks inched down in
early trade on Wednesday, taking a breather from their brisk
seven-week rally as investors booked recent sharp gains in
mining shares.
The retreat was limited, however, as forecast-beating growth
figures from Germany and France confirmed the euro zone's
economic recovery, sending France's CAC 40 to a two-year
high.
Data showed on Wednesday France pulled out of recession in
the second quarter, with better-than-expected economic growth of
0.5 percent, while the German economy grew by 0.7 percent, its
largest expansion in more than a year.
At 0742 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,235.87 points, losing
ground for the first time in five sessions.
"There are signs of improvement in Europe while the region's
equities remain cheap no matter which valuation metric you use,
which is not justified anymore," said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton,
head of global cross asset research at Lyxor Asset Management,
which has $94 billion euros under management.
"The 'great rotation' out of fixed income and into stocks is
well under way in the United States, but is just starting in
Europe, and there's good potential for a catch-up rally."
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.02 percent at 2,842.33 points, just a few points below
a peak hit in May, above which the index would hit 2011 levels.
The index has surged 14 percent since late June, outpacing
Wall Street's S&P 500 which is up 8.6 percent over the
same period.
"The good GDP figures will fuel European stocks'
outperformance started in late June, and this outperformance
could last at least until the Fed's next meeting in
mid-September," FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne said.
"The market might look 'overbought' in the short term, but
this doesn't mean a pull-back is right around the corner. People
are just not ready to sell right now."
France's CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent, while Germany's DAX
index was flat and UK's FTSE 100 index was down
0.1 percent, dragged lower by profit-taking in the mining
sector, with Antofagasta down 1 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index -
which has jumped more than 10 percent in the past week following
reassuring macro data from China - was down 1.3 percent.