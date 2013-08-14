* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct
* Euro zone exits recession, Germany, France beat GDP
forecasts
* ESTOXX 50 up nearly twice as much as S&P500 in past seven
weeks
* France's CAC 40 hits two-year high
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 14 European stocks edged higher
around midday on Wednesday as data showing the euro zone emerged
from recession in the second quarter kept a seven-week rally
alive.
Gains were capped by shares in Rio Tinto,
AstraZeneca and Royal Dutch Shell
losing their dividend entitlement.
The euro zone growth spurt was led by the German and French
economies, which both performed better than expected.
At 1020 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,239.63 points, gaining
ground for the fifth session in a row and extending its gains
since late June to 12 percent.
France's blue-chip CAC 40 index hit a two-year high.
Switzerland's biggest life insurer Swiss Life rose
2.5 percent after net profit jumped.
German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp fell 1.5 percent
after saying its finances weakened in the latest quarter.
STILL PLAYING CATCH-UP?
"There are signs of improvement in Europe while the region's
equities remain cheap no matter which valuation metric you use,
which is not justified anymore," said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton,
head of global cross asset research at Lyxor Asset Management,
which has $94 billion euros under management.
"The 'great rotation' out of fixed income and into stocks is
well under way in the United States, but is just starting in
Europe, and there's good potential for a catch-up rally."
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.2 percent at 2,845.96 points.
The index has surged 14 percent since late June, outpacing
Wall Street's S&P 500 which is up 8.6 percent over the
same period, and is now just a few points below a peak hit in
May, above which the index would reach 2011 levels.
Tracy Knudsen, senior vice-president at technical analysis
firm Lowry Research, said there looked to be room for more
gains.
"There is a lack of evidence suggesting it has reached an
important top. The probabilities appear to favour an eventual
upside breakout above the May highs," she said, adding that a
pull-back in the short term would be a good buying opportunity.
Around Europe, France's CAC 40 was up 0.4 percent, while
Germany's DAX index was up 0.2 percent and UK's FTSE
100 index was flat, with profit-taking in the mining
sector.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index -
which has jumped more than 10 percent in the past week following
reassuring data from China - was down 0.4 percent.