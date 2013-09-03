* Weaker currencies in the emerging world to dent demand
* Beverage, staple firms exposed to Brazil, S.Africa, India
* High-end consumer goods in China could be insulated
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 3 European companies that have
ridden a boom in sales to Brazilian, Indian and South African
consumers now face an uncomfortable third quarter as currency
routs crimp demand and weigh on profits.
Consumer staples companies are expected to bear the brunt of
prolonged currency weakness in these and other prominent
emerging economies since the U.S. Federal Reserve began to talk
of running down the policy that has pumped cheap cash around the
world.
While currency weakness will take a widespread toll on
demand, the impact is particularly evident in the share prices
of companies such as UK-listed Unilever, down nearly 13
percent since mid July, and Reckitt Benckiser, down 6.3
percent in August.
By contrast, shares in Dutch retail group Ahold,
which focuses on developed markets, fell just 2.7 percent in
August.
The sudden weakening of local currencies forces European
firms to decide whether to pass local price rises on to squeezed
consumers or lose margins on each sale - with either option set
to hit profits next quarter.
Brazil's real, India's rupee and the South African rand slid
by between 4 percent and 8 percent against the dollar in August
while the Thomson Reuters European Consumer Staples index
, which had risen twice as fast as the broader
index by May, lagged the DJ Europe STOXX by more than 2
percentage points.
"European companies can handle currency devaluation in the
case that it is slow and steady, but there could be problems if
the process is sudden and fast," said Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit, adding that the speed of the recent
devaluations was "extreme".
"There is a high risk that these could get reflected in the
third quarter earnings."
Consumer staples constitute 19.7 percent of the MSCI World
with Emerging Market Exposure index - the
highest weighting of any sector.
LUXURY STILL IN VOGUE
While few dispute the long-term emerging market growth
story, the near-term assessment is likely to be much more
nuanced, with renewed focus on official interest rate rises to
defend currencies, the struggle to finance current account
deficits and the degree of political unrest in each country.
For instance, AB Inbev, which derives 30 percent of
its revenue from northern Latin America, has lost 4.9 percent as
the Brazilian real has weakened, while Diageo, with 20
percent exposure to Africa, has dropped 7 percent as the South
African rand has fallen to a four-year low.
Brazil, along with India and Indonesia, has subsequently
tightened monetary policy to try and protect the local currency,
squeezing companies such as Unilever, which gets 55 percent of
its revenues from emerging markets including these three.
"If you take Unilever, or Diageo, for example, then they are
exposed as the consumer in emerging markets starts to feel the
pinch," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital.
"The consumer staples are going to see their earnings
adversely affected in the coming quarters."
Unilever's earnings forecasts have been downgraded by 4.1
percent over the last 90 days and Diageo's by 1.1 percent,
Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. Diageo has 20 percent
exposure to Africa, focussed in South Africa, although local
production helps limit imported price rises.
EM-exposed stocks are at risk of a double whammy as European
focussed stocks, many of which are in the most crisis-hit
corners of the euro zone, look more attractive on a valuation
basis on the view that the economy has troughed.
For instance, UK-focussed supermarket Morrisons
trades at 11.4 times price to earnings, Thomson Reuters StarMine
showed, compared to Unilever at a 17.5 multiple.
Emerging market consumers are not likely to be uniformly
affected, however. Luxury names like LVMH and Burberry
should find the spending power of their affluent
customers among the least affected, with currency controls in
countries such as China also helping to support demand.
Morgan Stanley's China Pulse for August found that Swiss
watch sales and sales of jewellery and gold both reaccelerated
by over 40 percent year-on-year last month.
Near-term nervousness may obscure better longer-term
prospects.
"Even though growth rates are slowing in the emerging world,
expectations have also moved a long way," said Robert Parkes,
equity strategist at HSBC Securities. "The consensus may now
have moved from a position of too much optimism to too much
pessimism."