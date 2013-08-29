* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct
* Vodafone rises 9 pct to 12-year high on Verizon talks
* Telecoms make biggest one-day rally in more than 2 years
* Sentiment improves as potential Syrian strikes delayed
By Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash
PARIS/LONDON, Aug 29 European stocks rose on
Thursday, snapping a sharp two-day drop, as Vodafone's
renewed talks with Verizon sent the UK firm's stock to a
12-year high and sparked a brisk rally in the telecom sector.
Corporate results also returned to the forefront of
investors' minds, with Carrefour surging 5.2 percent
after the world's second biggest retailer posted a sharp
improvement in earnings at its core French business.
At 0945 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,205.44 points, after
losing 2 percent in two days.
UK's FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent at 6,474.71 points,
with Vodafone shares' 9 percent jump representing more than
three quarters of the London benchmark's rise.
"Historically, quotes have originated from the Verizon
camp, confirming interest, whilst Vodafone has remained silent.
Traders have been quick to acknowledge Vodafone's response to
press speculation," said Marc Kimsey, senior trader at Accendo
Markets.
Vodafone said on Thursday it was in talks with Verizon to
sell its 45 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture Verizon
Wireless, for what a Bloomberg report said would be about $130
billion.
Vodafone stock's jump represented a rise of 8.3 billion
pounds ($12.9 billion) in the market capitalisation of the
group, which is the fourth biggest UK company by market value
after Royal Dutch Shell , HSBC and BHP
Billiton.
The news sparked a rally in the sector, with Telecom Italia
up 3.2 percent, Orange up 2.1 percent and
Deutsche Telekom up 1 percent. The STOXX Europe 600
telecom sector index was up 3.5 percent, the sector's
biggest one-day rise in more than 2 years.
Investors were also more open to buying as prospects of an
imminent Western-led attack on Syria lessened. U.S. plans for a
limited military strike against Syria in response to last week's
chemical weapons attack faced obstacles with British allies and
U.S. lawmakers, which could delay any action.
"The overall sentiment remains cautious, but the fact that
military action against Syria doesn't look imminent any more is
prompting a number of investors to bet on a rebound at this
point," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm
2Bremans.
Around Europe, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index was up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX index
up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.3
percent.
Among other sharp movers, WPP rose 4.2 percent after
the world's largest advertising agency improved its outlook for
the full year and reported a 5 percent rise in like-for-like
revenues in July.
Smart card maker Gemalto rose 6 percent after
reporting higher first-half sales and saying it expects
double-digit profit growth.
With Europe's earnings season drawing to an end, about 55
percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies have met or
beaten analysts forecasts, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows,
the best relative earnings season since the third quarter of
2012.