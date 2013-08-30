* FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 1 percent
* Energy shares among top decliners in Europe
* Telecom Italia surges on M&A speculation
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 30 European shares hit a six-week
closing low on Friday as reduced chances of an immediate
military strike on Syria weighed on energy equities due to
weakened oil prices, although longer-term market outlook stayed
bright.
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, Total, BP
and BG Group, down 1.0 to 1.4 percent, were among
the companies that took the most points off the pan-European
FTSEurofirst index.
The European oil and gas index fell 1.3 percent,
mirroring a sharp drop in oil prices as concerns over supply
disruptions in the Middle East eased after Britain said it would
not join any military action against Syria.
Energy stocks put pressure on the wider market, with the
FTSEurofirst index dropping 1 percent to 1,195.01, the lowest
close since mid-July. Its 2.3 percent fall this week was the
biggest since June.
"Concerns of an immediate military action have eased to some
extent, but uncertainty continues," Frank Bonsee, equity sales
trader at ABN AMRO, said.
"The geopolitical situation could quickly turn and prompt
investors to take more money off the table. Everyone is
extremely cautious in the current environment and has got a
wait-and-watch approach."
Portuguese shares, down 1.6 percent, underperformed
the market on concerns about the country's finances after a
court rejected a bill that would have allowed public sector
workers to be fired in an effort to cut costs.
European cyclical stocks bore the brunt of the wider market
sell-off as persistent concerns that an improving economic
outlook in the United States would prompt the country's central
bank to start reducing its ample liquidity support prompted
investors to retreat on the last trading day of the month.
Sectors such as autos, banks and insurers
, which enjoyed a long rally on the back of U.S. monetary
stimulus, fell more than 1 percent.
However, the longer-term outlook for equities remained
positive on an improving global economic picture and attractive
valuations compared to historical standards.
"We still believe in the longer-term prospects for the
global recovery," Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus
Investments, said. "In the near term we are buying during dips."
Wouter Sturkenboom, strategist at Russel Investments, said
the STOXX 600 could rise 10 percent to 15 percent to
trade at 14 times its expected earnings in the following 12
months, compared to 12.6 currently.
Among individual movers, Telecom Italia rose 10
percent on speculation it might be the next target in a recent
upsurge in merger activity in the sector.
KPN fell 3.4 percent after America Movil
threatened to abandon its 7.2 billion euro ($9.5 billion) bid
for the Dutch telecoms group.