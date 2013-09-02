* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.8 pct
* Robust Chinese, euro zone factory data confirms recovery
* Major investment banks upbeat on European stocks
* Buy Italy, Germany; sell Switzerland, Nomura says
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 2 European shares surged on Monday
in a broad-based rally after Chinese and European factory data
showed the global economic recovery is on track.
A batch of upbeat notes from top investment banks, including
UBS's upgrade on continental European equities to 'overweight'
from 'neutral', also lifted the mood of the market.
At 1349 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.8 percent at 1,216.88 points, its
biggest one-day rise in nearly two months.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1.8 percent at 2,769.20 points.
Trading volumes were relatively low, however, in the absence
of U.S. investors as Wall Street remained closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
Mining shares featured among the top gainers, with Rio Tinto
up 4.7 percent and Anglo American up 4 percent,
lifted by data showing China's factory activity expanded at the
fastest pace in more than a year last month, with a jump in new
orders.
Bullish data also came from Europe, with British
manufacturing accelerating again in August while euro zone
factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in over two years.
"Data shows that things are finally moving in Europe. Even
though economic growth is partially driven by rising public
spending, it's creating the conditions for a pickup in corporate
investment," said Patrick Legland, head of research at Societe
Generale.
"We're positive on European equities, and we think that the
improvement in the region's economic momentum has not really
been priced in by investors yet."
Recent data from Societe Generale showed that it would still
take $100 billion of net inflows into European equities to make
up for the sharp outflows seen since 2007.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.6
percent, Germany's DAX index up 1.7 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 1.6 percent.
UK telecom firm Vodafone gained 3.7 percent after
saying it is in advanced talks with Verizon to sell its
45 percent stake in the Verizon Wireless joint venture, in what
could be the world's third-largest deal of all time.
The news triggered a sharp rally in the telecom sector, with
Telecom Italia surging 4.1 percent on speculation it
could be the next to join the merger wave.
A raft of bullish notes from top investment banks including
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Nomura also lent support to
European equities on Monday.
In their upgrade, UBS strategists cited regional
macroeconomic data that "continues to surprise on the upside"
and the fact that "the fiscal drag is dissipating."
For JPMorgan strategists, investors should "keep adding to
Europe", saying the key driver is still the activity momentum,
while Morgan Stanley recommended buying "European exposure".
Nomura strategists are also upbeat on European equities,
favouring shares of domestic-oriented companies, with a 'buy'
recommendation on German and Italian shares and a 'sell'
recommendation on Swiss equities.
"Italy is the clear value proposition, and ranks cheapest of
the major country indices on price/book and enterprise value to
capital employed," Nomura strategists wrote.