* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent
* Nokia surges on Microsoft's move to buy phone business
* Syrian tensions keep gains in check
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 3 A 40 percent surge in Nokia
boosted technology shares on Tuesday, helping
European equities to a one-week high after Microsoft
said it would buy the Finnish company's phone business.
The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index rose 2.9
percent after the 5.44 billion euro ($7.2 billion) deal.
"We are in an environment of growing merger fantasy for sure
as economic conditions are improving, companies are cash-rich
and interest rates are very low," Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"I see more mega deals taking place in the fourth quarter."
The Nokia transaction followed Verizon Communications'
move on Monday to buy Vodafone out of their U.S.
wireless business for $130 billion.
The scale of Nokia's gains was fuelled by the large number
of investors who had the firm's shares to sell in the hope of
more price falls, but who were then forced to buy them back
after the deal to limit losses. Markit data showed that of the
shares available to be borrowed, 66 percent were out on loan.
The deal marks the exit of the 150-year-old company from the
global cellphone market it once dominated. Its current market
capitalisation of roughly $15 billion is a fraction of the peak
of around $250 billion it reached in 1999-2000 during the height
of the tech sector boom.
Mirabaud Securities analyst Susan Anthony said Nokia should
be able to resist a full takeover attempt, as Finland would not
be keen to see one of its national champions disappear.
"Nokia should be able to stand on its own two feet, now that
it's more focused, profitable and cash-generative."
The transaction drove gains in the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares, which at 1037 GMT was up 0.2
percent at 1,219.62 points.
Gains were capped by reports saying Russian radar detected
the launch of two ballistic "objects" towards the eastern
Mediterranean, adding to investor jitters about the Syrian
crisis.
The index saw a choppy morning session, falling as much as
0.7 percent after the reports, having earlier risen to 1,220.88,
its highest level in a week.
Shares have risen recently on expectations a strike against
Syria could be delayed for at least a week as the U.S.
administration had yet to persuade Congress to back its
plans.
"If there is an escalation of tension, then one can expect
to see a big degree of risk off in the market," IG analyst
Brenda Kelly said.