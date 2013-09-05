* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, hits 1-1/2 wk high
* Telecom Italia surges on renewed M&A speculation
* Investors snap up put options as Syria remains a concern
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 5 European stocks climbed to 1-1/2
week highs on Thursday, supported by the European Central Bank's
warning it would take action to reduce market interest rates if
they detracted from its efforts to support an economic recovery.
Some investors had been concerned that signs of economic
improvement would dent the ECB's commitment to accommodative
monetary policy, but president Mario Draghi said the outlook for
rates had not changed since July and that, despite improvements,
risks to the economy remained to the downside.
The bank's statement after its September meeting said it was
ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the euro
zone economy if necessary to bring down money market rates it
says have been higher than warranted.
Low interest rates make equities look attractive relative to
bonds, while reducing the borrowing costs for companies
themselves and stimulating domestic demand by encouraging
consumers and businesses to spend rather than save.
"It's good that he reaffirmed that rates will stay low for a
long time," said Vincent Guenzi, chief strategist at Cholet
Dupont.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 1,220.67 points
at 1353 GMT. Banks - arguably the most direct
beneficiaries of ECB stimulus - added the biggest sector boost
Telecoms were another top gainer, with Telecom
Italia surging 8.9 percent on renewed deal speculation
against a backdrop of rising merger and activity in Europe.
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T and America Movil
have made contact with the core investors in the
Italian firm investors who want to sell their shares, a source
close to the situation said.
Gains on the broader market, however, were capped by ongoing
concerns over Syria, with talks on how to deal with the civil
war there set to dominate the G20 meeting of the world's major
nations.
Activity in September put options on EuroSTOXX 50 - which
give the right to sell the index and are thus used to position
for market weakness - on the Eurex exchange was twice as high as
for call options.
Adding to investor caution were expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start to scale back its asset purchases
stimulus programme this month - for which jobs numbers on Friday
may prove an important sign.
"I am a little cautious in the short term because of things
such as Syria, Fed tapering and so on, but I am not really
frightened and I think the market can go higher before the end
of the year," said Guenzi at Cholet Dupont.
Tighter U.S. policy could also prove beneficial to European
equities, including through currency impact, some say.
"If the dollar were to gain on expectations of rising rates,
a comparatively weaker euro could boost exports," Andrew
Goldberg, global markets strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management said in a note, also highlighting attractive
valuations and a recovering economy as reasons to invest.