* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, 2-1/2 wk closing high
* Telecom Italia surges on renewed M&A speculation
* Investors snap up put options as Syria remains a concern
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 5 European stocks posted their
highest close in 2-1/2 weeks on Thursday, cheered by strong U.S.
data and the European Central Bank's commitment to low interest
rates to fuel economic recovery.
The U.S. services sector grew at its fastest pace in almost
eight years, according to Institute for Supply Management data,
offering fresh proof of a pick up in the world's biggest
economy.
Data has also been improving in Europe, but policymakers
there signalled that the outlook for rates had not changed since
July and that, despite improvements, risks to the economy
remained to the downside.
The bank's statement after its September meeting said it was
ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the euro
zone economy if necessary to bring down money market rates it
says have been higher than warranted.
Low interest rates make equities look attractive relative to
bonds, while reducing the borrowing costs for companies
themselves and stimulating domestic demand by encouraging
consumers and businesses to spend rather than save.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.7 percent at 1,223.68
points, its highest finish since Aug. 19.
"It's a bit more reassurance from the policymaking body in
Europe and, at the same time, strong data from the States ... so
you can see why the markets are up," said Graham Bishop, equity
strategist at Exane BNP Paribas.
Banks - arguably the most direct beneficiaries of ECB
stimulus - added the biggest sector boost.
Telecoms were another top gainer, with Telecom
Italia surging 8.4 percent on renewed deal speculation
against a backdrop of rising merger activity in Europe.
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T and America Movil
have made contact with the core investors in the
Italian firm who want to sell their shares, a source close to
the situation said.
Gains on the broader market, however, were capped by ongoing
concerns over Syria, with talks on how to deal with the civil
war there set to dominate the G20 meeting of the world's major
nations.
Activity in September put options on EuroSTOXX 50 - which
give the right to sell the index and are thus used to position
for market weakness - on the Eurex exchange was nearly twice as
high as for call options.
Adding to investor caution were expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start to scale back its asset purchases
stimulus programme this month - for which jobs numbers on Friday
may prove an important sign.
"I am a little cautious in the short term because of things
such as Syria, Fed tapering and so on, but I am not really
frightened and I think the market can go higher before the end
of the year," said Vincent Guenzi, chief strategist at Cholet
Dupont.
Tighter U.S. policy could also prove beneficial to European
equities, including through currency impact, some say.
"If the dollar were to gain on expectations of rising rates,
a comparatively weaker euro could boost exports," Andrew
Goldberg, global markets strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management said in a note, also highlighting attractive
valuations and a recovering economy as reasons to invest.