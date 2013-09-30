* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.6 percent
* FTSE MIB drops as Italian government teeters
* Investors nervous over U.S. budget impasse
* European stocks set for best quarter since 2011
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 30 A drop in Italian stocks led
European shares lower on Monday, after a wave of cabinet
resignations from former premier Silvio Berlusconi's party
threatened new elections in the euro zone's third biggest
economy.
Stocks that are sensitive to optimism about the global
economy were also hit as the U.S. government looked set for a
shutdown after a political impasse and China reported weaker
factory sector growth than last year's flash figures had shown.
Despite the near-term concerns, European shares remained
near five-year highs and looked set for their best quarter in
two years.
"We need a bit more stability in Italy, but it was a bit of
a mess already, so for the region at large the main factor is
the situation in the United States," Lucas Roux de Luze, sales
trader at TJM Partners, said.
"The market is being hit by this continuous newsflow, but
despite this near-term uncertainty, we still think that
companies are posting decent results and we could rally into the
year-end."
The Italian blue-chip FTSE MIB fell 1.9 percent,
the biggest percentage faller among major European bourses and
its worst session for six weeks, after Berlusconi withdrew his
ministers.
Intesa Sanpaolo fell 4.3 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 faller, with traders citing the
appointment of new CEO Carlo Messia as negative for the stock,
potentially signalling the advent of risky merger activity for
the bank.
Telecom Italia was the only Italian blue chip in
positive territory, up 3.3 percent and the Eurofirst's top
riser, after reports that its own CEO was set to resign on
Thursday, with the stock also benefiting from an upgrade by JP
Morgan.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent at
1,246.82 at 0730 GMT, with financials, basic materials and
industrials taking the most points off of the index.
Every major European index was in negative territory as
political deadlock in the United States threatened federal
government shutdown, ahead of a debt ceiling deadline in
October.
Chances that Republicans and Democrats could reach a deal on
funding the government for the new fiscal year before midnight
on Monday seemed increasingly thin. On Sunday, the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure
tying government funding to a delay of a healthcare
restructuring law, which Senate Democrats have vowed to reject.
Jitters over the political situation have taken the wind out
of a recent equity rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve
maintained its stimulus at the current pace, and EPFR fund flow
data showed that equity funds posted $1.54 billion in outflows
last week.
The rally still leaves the FTSEurofirst near five-year
highs, and it currently trades up 4 percent for September, and 8
percent higher in the quarter, set for its best quarter since
2011.
"We believe that there is a strong fundamental case for
European equities, driven by improving economic growth, high
operational gearing and reasonable valuation," analysts at
Goldman Sachs said in a note.